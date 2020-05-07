Last Saturday should have been University of New Hampshire kicker Jason Hughes’ final spring football game, the culmination of his fourth and final run of spring practices with the Wildcats.
Instead, one of Division 1-AA college football’s most reliable legs is working to stay sharp at home in Atkinson, N.H., after the UNH spring football season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m extremely sad that my last spring football game was cancelled,” said Hughes, a former three-sport Eagle-Tribune All-Star at Timberlane (class of 2016). “It’s a great time to get everyone together and on the same page. So I was really sad to miss out.”
Coming off a tremendous 2019 season that saw him kick 14 field goals and earn third-team All-Colonial Athletic Association honors, Hughes is now hoping the COVID-19 outbreak that cost him his last spring season — which would have started March 31 — isn’t going to delay UNH’s regular season in the fall.
“Yes, I’m very worried the season may be delayed,” said Hughes, who will be a red-shirt senior in the fall. “We truly have no idea where or what this virus is going to be like in the near future. But we are preparing and keeping ready to have a great season as a team.”
After emerging as the Wildcats’ starting kicker during the 2018 season (five field goals), Hughes broke out in a big way in 2019.
Last fall, Hughes made 14 of 17 field goal attempts, setting a UNH record for field goal percentage (82.4%). That shattered the old mark (80.0%) set in 1986.
He hit 7 of 8 field goal attempts from 40-plus yards, three from 45 yards, his college career-long. But nothing matched his game-winning 29-yarder as time expired against the University of Rhode Island.
“My favorite memory from last season was the winning kick against URI,” he said. “It was just a crazy game. The offense drove down the field and gave me the opportunity to kick the game winner.”
Hughes also successfully kicked 24 of 25 extra points, averaged 47.8 yards per kickoff and 41 yards per punt, taking over that job in the final three games of the season.
“I’m extremely proud of what I accomplished last year as the starting kicker,” he said. “I made some great strides. I was really looking forward to continuing to grow as a player this spring.”
Hughes spent the winter preparing for spring football, before the coronavirus pandemic hit.
“I was very excited for my senior season,” he said. “It’s my last season ever at UNH, and UNH means so much to me. The school has helped me grow in many ways. I’m still excited and hopeful that we will end up having a season and I’ll be able to finish out my career here.”
But, for now, he’s waiting, and trying to stay ready.
“I’ve been kicking at home trying to keep my leg in shape,” he said. “I’ve also been working out every day, because I owe it to my team to be ready for the season.
“We have team meetings on a system like Zoom where we stay connected with one another. Its important to stay connected to keep our spirits high. We can’t control what’s going to happen with this virus, but what we can control is staying in shape and ready to play when the time comes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.