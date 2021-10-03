As he sat at the podium, soaked with champagne and with a celebratory beverage in hand, Rafael Devers kept repeating the same message that has motivated the Red Sox all along.
"Nobody believed in us."
Obviously, lots of teams tell themselves that, but for these Red Sox it was especially true. This group has been doubted all season, and right up until the final day there was a lingering sense they might not have it in them to finish the job.
In the end, they did, and Devers was the one who carried them over the finish line.
The 24-year-old delivered a star-making performance in Sunday's regular season finale, going 4 for 5 with two home runs, four RBI and three runs scored to help the Red Sox come from behind to beat the Washington Nationals 7-5.
He capped off his big day with the go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the ninth, which effectively punched Boston's ticket to the postseason.
"I just did the best I could, anything I could to help the team," Devers said. "I know nobody believed in us at the beginning of the season, but I stayed positive throughout."
Three of Devers' four hits drove in runs, and overall he was a driving force in helping the Red Sox overcome a four-run deficit.
Trailing 2-0 early, Devers got Boston on the board with a solo shot to center. After they fell behind 5-1 in the fifth, he followed Christian Vazquez's RBI single in the sixth with an RBI single of his own in the seventh.
That helped set up Alex Verdugo's game-tying two-run double, and two innings later Devers broke the tie with a 447-foot blast to center.
"Right away when he went the other way in the first inning we felt it was going to be a great night for him," said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. "He's an amazing talent, he's been there, done that, no moment is too big for him and he was able to slow the game down again and had an amazing night."
Devers was far from alone.
Hirokazu Sawamura pitched the Red Sox out of a bases loaded jam in the third inning after Chris Sale walked in a run. Martin Perez, Garrett Whitlock, Eduardo Rodriguez and Nick Pivetta all were aces out of the bullpen too.
Verdugo had three hits and beat out a close play at second to help get Vazquez's RBI in. And Jose Iglesias, who is not eligible for the postseason roster, came off the bench and had an outstanding game at second base in what may end up being his final game in a Red Sox uniform.
No, it wasn't pretty, but in the end it was good enough. Now the Red Sox are on to the AL Wild Card and will host the New York Yankees in a winner-take-all game Tuesday night at Fenway Park.
"It's going to be nuts," Verdugo said. "The fact that we get our home field advantage, it's what we asked for. Nobody said it was going to be easy, we're going to go out there and do what we do."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.