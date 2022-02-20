After Merrimack’s recent sweep of Vermont, the Warriors sit at 17-12-1 on the season (16-8 in regulation). Merrimack has three games remaining on the schedule, including one road game at New Hampshire next Saturday and then a home-and-home series with Northeastern on March 4-5 to end the regular season. Here’s how the Warriors stand in the Hockey East standings and the Pairwise as well as some historical significance on what this year’s team is achieving …
The Hockey East Race …
Heading into the final two weeks of the season, Merrimack has a 51 percent chance of earning a first-round bye (finishing top-5), based on their current standing, the strength of schedule remaining, and the number of games remaining. The Warriors have a 32 percent chance of hosting Vermont in the first round and a 17 percent chance of hosting Maine in the first round. There is a less than 1 percent chance that Merrimack will host BC or New Hampshire in the first round.
Merrimack can still finish anywhere from 1-7 in the Hockey East standings. The Warriors control their own destiny up to fourth place. In order to finish in the top-three, the Warriors would need to win their remaining games and get some help due to the fact that the two teams on either side of the Warriors in the standings have at least one game in hand.
The Warriors are currently tied with UConn for third place in the standings but the Huskies not only hold the tie-breaker, they also have a game in hand. Merrimack is three points (one win) ahead of Northeastern in the standings but the Huskies have two games in hand. Merrimack and Northeastern will close out the regular season in two weeks.
Merrimack is also three points (one win) ahead of Boston University, but the Terriers have a game in hand. The Warriors would currently hold the tiebreaker against BU. The teams split a series back in October, but the Warriors currently have more conference wins. If BU wins its game in hand, then they would not only tie Merrimack with 38 points, but they’d also tie the Warriors with 12 wins. The next tie-breaker would be the record against the first-place team in the league.
If UMass Lowell finishes in first place, Merrimack (2-0 against UML) would win that tie-breaker with BU (0-2 against UML). But, if UMass jumps Lowell in the Hockey East standings - and that’s likely given that UMass has two games in hand on the River Hawks - then BU (2-0-1 vs. UMass) would win the tie-breaker with the Warriors (0-3 vs. UMass).
The Pairwise …
Merrimack dropped to No. 20 on Saturday after beating Vermont but doing so in overtime rather than regulation. The Warriors moved up to No. 17 on Friday night after beating the Catamounts, thanks in large part to losses around them in the Pairwise.
In order for the Warriors to qualify for the NCAA Tournament, they still need to win games. They might be able to “afford” a loss to Northeastern in two weeks, but a win over UNH is imperative to their chances at an at-large bid.
Simply put, they can’t afford a loss to any team below them in the Pairwise.
Forecasting the rest of the season, I believe the Warriors would need to at least advance to TD Garden and the Hockey East semifinals to have a chance for an at-large bid. If Merrimack loses in the first-round to a lower-ranked opponent, or even if they win a game in the first round and lose in the quarterfinals, they’ll be on the outside looking in at the NCAA Tournament.
There is no guarantee because so many other results around the nation could occur between now and then, but I believe it’s safe to say that Merrimack needs to at least advance to the Hockey East semifinals, and they might even need to win a semifinal game to lock up a spot (we’ll know more specifically that weekend).
Historical significance of this year’s team …
The Warriors are 17-12-1 with three games left in the regular season. The most wins by a Merrimack team in the modern era (Division I/Hockey East) is 25, set by the 2010-11 team. The second-most wins in the modern era is 18, which was set by the 2011-12 team.
The 2011-12 team finished the regular season 17-10-7 and the 2010-11 team finished the regular season 22-8-4.
If Merrimack can win just one of the next three games, this team will have the second-most regular-season wins of any modern-era team. The 2011-12 team lost in the Hockey East quarterfinals on the road at Maine. If Merrimack can advance to the Hockey East semifinals, or approach 20 wins overall (including playoffs), I definitely think you could make the argument that this is the second-best team in the D-I/Hockey East era of the program.
Most Wins by a Merrimack Team in the Moden Era …
2010-11 (25)
2011-12 (18)
2021-22 (17)
2014-15, 2009-10, 1993-94 (16)
2016-17, 2012-13, 1996-97 (15)
Merrimack currently has 12 Hockey East wins (regular season). The program record is 16 wins, set by the 2010-11 team, but with three games to go, this year’s team could finish with the second-most league wins in school history.
Most HEA Wins by a Merrimack Team (regular season) …
2010-11 (16)
2011-12, 2012-13 (13)
2009-10, 2021-22 (12)
1996-97 (11)
