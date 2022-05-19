When Trevor Story first signed with the Red Sox fans were promised a game-changing player, one who could single-handedly take over games using his rare combination of power and speed.
It took a while, but Thursday night Story finally delivered on that promise.
Story authored his first signature performance in a Red Sox uniform, hitting three home runs to erase an early four-run deficit and ultimately leading his team to a 12-6 win over the Seattle Mariners in the first of this weekend's four-game set.
Story reached base five times in all, finishing 4 for 4 with the three home runs, seven RBI, five runs scored, a walk and a stolen base.
"It was just a matter of time," said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. "Today was outstanding."
Thursday's offensive explosion capped off what has been a breakout week for the 29-year-old, who endured a brutal first month before showing signs of life starting last week in Atlanta. Heading into the Braves series Story was batting .194 with a putrid .545 OPS, but in the nine games since then he's batted .333 with five home runs, 13 RBI and six walks against eight strikeouts.
He's also raised his OPS for the season by nearly 200 points to .730, and his resurgence has coincided with the offense's best stretch of the season, which likely isn't a coincidence.
"One through nine we're a very confident team, a very confident offense," Story said afterwards. "And a night like tonight shows that we're not out of any game."
Thursday brought a number of other encouraging developments as well.
Alex Verdugo, who came into the day batting .206 on the season, went 3 for 5 with a double and four runs scored, and he also beat out a potential inning-ending double play to set up Story's third blast in the eighth inning.
J.D. Martinez went 4 for 5 with a double and two runs a day after his MLB-best hit and on-base streaks both came to an end, and on the mound Tanner Houck debuted a new and improved slider, which he used to carve up the Mariners over four scoreless innings of relief.
Most importantly, the Red Sox have now won six of their last nine games and have taken an important and necessary step towards climbing out of the deep hole they'd dug for themselves early.
There is still work to be done, but after a start marked by underperformance Story is finally writing the new chapter everyone hoped for when he signed for six years, $140 million earlier this spring.
Now he's authored an iconic Fenway Park moment, which he and everyone else hopes will be the first of many to come.
"It's special," Story said. "This is the best place, a great atmosphere, an unbelievable place to play every night, to do it here was something I'll remember forever."
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
