LAWRENCE -- With the Division 1 state championship game on the horizon, just one week away, it would have been easy for Central Catholic to look past a Thanksgiving Day matchup played only for pride.
But the Raiders weren't about to give up Turkey Day bragging rights.
"We were locked in on Thanksgiving," said Central co-captain Justice McGrail. "We had to stay disciplined and take care of business. Winning on Thanksgiving is always an amazing feeling. It's tradition. Now we can turn our attention to the state championship game."
Central Catholic exploded for 26 points in the second quarter, on the way to defeating Lawrence High 40-22 on Thursday morning. The Raiders improved to 6-0 in the young Thanksgiving Day rivalry.
"Nothing's better than playing football on Thanksgiving, with perfect weather, and coming away with a good 'W,'" said Central senior defensive back Kolten Williams, who had an interception for a touchdown. "Then we get to go home and eat dinner. You can't ask for more than that."
With the Division 1 state title game -- against Springfield Central on Dec. 2 (5:30 p.m.) at Gillette Stadium -- looming, the Raiders (11-1) elected to play their entire starting lineup against Lawrence (4-6).
After going three-and-out on its first drive -- thanks in part to a sack by Lawrence's Jayzius Perez and Brandon Lavasta -- Central began to take charge on the next possession.
University of Maine QB recruit Ayden Pereira hit Preston Zinter (team-high 10 tackles) for a 16-yard gain, then dumped a screen pass off to Nathel Achuo, who took it 19 yards for a touchdown.
Central then firmly established momentum on the second play of the second quarter, when Pereira lofted a deep ball to McGrail, who finished off an 87-yard touchdown.
"The defense flew up on the bubble screen, and Ayden threw me a perfect pass along the sideline," said McGrail, who now has a whopping 16 touchdown catches on the season. "We came out explosive and put points on the board."
Lawrence then could not control the ensuing kickoff, and Achuo recovered the loose ball. Six plays later, Raiders running back Matthias Latham plowed in for a 4-yard touchdown.
The Lancers cut into the lead on the next drive, as Jayden Abreu connected with Andy Medina on a 94-yard touchdown pass.
But Central's Quinton Deloury returned the following kickoff 69 yards for a touchdown. Then on the first play of the next drive, Williams intercepted a pass and ran it back 58 yards for a touchdown.
"Preston Zinter was man-to-man on the receiver," said Williams, who had two interceptions in the state semifinal win over St. John's Prep. "I came over the top of the receiver and took it for a pick-6. The last two games have been amazing. I hadn't had a great season, so to play well the last few weeks is amazing."
Many of the Central backups entered the game to start the second half, and backup QB Blake Hebert added to the lead just two plays into the third quarter with a 64-yard TD run.
Lawrence struck for two late scores, with Jayden Abreu finding Joenel Figueroa (6 catches, 121 yards) for touchdowns grabs of 37 yards in the third quarter and 64 yards in the fourth. Luis Gomez added an interception for the Lancers.
"I was proud of how they fought from beginning to end," said Lancers head coach Rhandy Audate. "Central is going to the state championship game for a reason. That's the kind of program we want to build. I was excited with the way our guys came out. They didn't pack it in. They kept fighting the whole game. We wish Central the best in the championship game."
Central now turns its focus to Springfield Central (9-2), which did not play on Thanksgiving.
"This is a good win," said Central coach Chuck Adamopoulos. "This isn't an easy game to get ready for. Everyone in school is talking about the title game, and Lawrence has a good football team this year. But we did what we had to do today, and now we can focus on the next game."
Central Catholic 40, Lawrence 22
Central Catholic (11-1): 7 26 7 0 — 40
Lawrence (4-6): 0 8 8 6 — 22
First Quarter
CC — Nathel Achuo 19 pass from Ayden Pereira (Mikey Ryan kick), 2:03
Second Quarter
CC — Justice McGrail 87 pass from Pereira (kick failed), 11:32
CC — Matthias Latham 4 run (Ryan kick), 8:10
Law — Andy Medina 94 pass from Jayden Abreu (Estarling Morales rush), 1:39
CC — Quinton Delorey 69 kickoff return (Ryan kick), 1:27
CC — Kolten Williams 58 interception return (rush failed), 1:11
Third Quarter
CC — Blake Hebert 64 run (Ryan kick), 11:36
Law — Joenel Figueroa 37 pass from Abreu (Figueroa pass from Abreu), 4:21
Fourth Quarter
L — Figueroa 64 pass from Abreu (pass failed), 5:00
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Central (28-151) — Blake Hebert 4-63, Matthias Latham 4-44, Matthew Blanchard 8-43, Nathel Achuo 4-11, Justice McGrail 1-7, Markys Bridgewater 3-11, Ayden Pereira 4-(-28): Lawrence (19-90) — Estarling Morales 8-64, Jayzius Perez 3-35, Joenel Figueroa 1-2, Manuel Pacheco 1-1, Andy Medina 5-(-7), Julian Rosario 1-(-5)
PASSING: Central — Pereira 6-11-1, 136, Hebert 2-4-0, 14: Lawrence — Jayden Abreu 8-17-0, 230, Medina 1-3-0, (-2), Janiel Herrera 0-1-1
RECEIVING: Central — McGrail 2-97, Achuo 1-19, Preston Zinter 2-16, Latham 1-4, Max Frediani 1-10, Kolten Williams 1-4; Lawrence— Figueroa 6-121, Medina 2-109, Abreu 1-(-2)
