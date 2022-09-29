One is a two-time All-Scholastic, equally explosive rushing or catching the ball, who has been slowed by an offseason injury.
Another is an undersized senior who played mostly JV last fall that has opened eyes in two weeks as a starting varsity back.
And the third is a fresh-faced freshman, who possesses explosive speed and packs a punch as a runner.
Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star Lincoln Beal, classmate Patrick Layman and freshman Dante Berger make up one of the most dangerous running back groups in Massachusetts so far this season.
"They have been amazing!" said Andover coach E.J. Perry III. "They all complement each other so well. Lincoln is a big (6-foot-1, 210 pounds), strong back who can also catch. Layman's our speed guy that can run speed sweeps. And Dante is a combo of the two that lives and breaths football 12 months a year. They all support and challenge each other."
So far this fall, Layman has rushed for 250 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries, Berger has rushed 13 times for 80 yards and a score and caught six passes for 105 yards and a TD and Beal -- in just one game -- has caught four passes for 72 yards and a touchdown and rushed for a TD.
Now, the three will try to lead Andover to a win over rival Central Catholic on Friday (7 p.m.) at Lovely Field.
"The team is really pumped," said Layman. "We've been looking forward to this game for a while and we are really excited for Friday night. A win would mean a lot to everyone, especially the seniors. We really want to win this game. It should be a great atmosphere."
THE VETERAN
MVC football fans know all about Beal.
A four-year varsity player and three-year starter, Beal has rushed for 1,989 yards and 22 touchdowns and caught 97 passes for 1,765 yards and 18 scores for his career. Last season, he caught 12 touchdowns to go with 1,038 receiving yards and ran for 945 yards and 13 TDs and was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star for the second time.
Also an elite linebacker, Beal has made 115 career tackles.
"I've been playing with Lincoln since I was on the (Andover Junior Football League) Chiefs with him in sixth grade," said Layman. "And 100% he has helped me up my game. He has always pushed me to work harder and get better."
This fall has been off to a slow start for Beal. He missed the preseason with a foot injury suffered in 7-on-7s, then after playing the season-opener against Shrewsbury, sat out the last two games due to ensure his health.
"I’m feeling great right now," said Beal. "I’ve been getting back into the swing of things the last few weeks and feel good. I believe my best strength as a running back is my versatility. The coaches feel comfortable putting me all over the field and trust me to get the job done."
With so much varsity experience under his belt, Beal is more than happy to help out his two backfield mates.
"I've been really impressed with them," he said. "It’s always a great time working with the two. We all push each other to be better."
THE SENIOR NEWCOMER
Standing 5-foot-9 and 130 pounds, Layman doesn't exactly look the part of a go-to varsity running back. But a few defenders have regretted doubting him this season.
"Layman has stepped up a ton," said Beal. "He's one of the hardest working kids on the team. He’s always ready to play and loves getting the ball."
Serving as top back in Beal's absence, Layman delivered a career milestone with his 116-yard performance against Lawrence. He entered the fall with 82 career rushing yards.
"Last year I got limited snaps at running back," he said. "With Lincoln here, I wasn't sure if I would ever get my chance to prove myself. With Lincoln out, I started my first game. I took advantage and showed everyone what I could do and earned my spot."
THE FRESHMAN PHENOM
Anyone who hadn't taken notice of ninth grader Berger had to take note last week -- when he took a screen pass, turned on the jets and ran past the entire Lawrence defense for a 57-yard touchdown.
"Dante is combination of Lincoln and Layman," said Perry. "He has size (5-foot-11, 185 pounds) and can get tough yards, but is also fast. And he is always around football."
Berger said he has valued the time spent with the two veteran running backs.
"It’s great working with those two, great people and great teammates," said Berger. "I’ve learned a lot from those two, they have been great influences. I feel like I’m similar to both of them in different aspects of the game."
Now, he can't wait to experience his first Central Catholic matchup.
"We are extremely excited to play on Friday," he said. "The team has been doing well, and we are ready to go. It would mean a lot to us to win, especially our seniors that have been going up against them for the last four years."
CENTRAL PUMPED FOR ANDOVER
Central Catholic is focused on keeping its winning streak against Andover alive. And while their Thanksgiving Day rivalry -- which ended in 2014 after 42 years -- is now long gone, the matchup still means plenty to the Raiders.
"I love playing against Andover!" said Central running back/defensive back Matthias Latham. "They always play hard and are great competitors. It means a lot to play Andover. They always come to play, so we have to be prepared."
METHUEN QB EASON PROUD OF BROTHER'S BREAKOUT
Few teams have been hotter out of the gates than Methuen High (3-0). And leading the way has been sophomore running back Shane Eason.
The first-year starter on offense leads the area in touchdowns (10) and is third in rushing yards (340), the most among MVC teams. And no one is prouder than his brother, Eagle-Tribune All-Star Rangers QB Drew Eason.
"I've been very impressed with the way Shane's been playing so far," said Drew. "He's playing well offensively, defensively and on special teams. He's putting himself on notice to the whole state right now. He's been doing just about everything out on the field whether that's running the ball, catching passes, making plays in coverage on defense, making key tackles, everything."
On Friday, Methuen will travel to Haverhill Stadium to take on the Hillies (1-2).
"We're playing well right now and we're looking to extend our streak and get another win this week against Haverhill," said Drew Eason. "Haverhill always plays hard and aggressive so we have to bring it to them from start to finish."
SALEM'S JACQUES READY TO GO
After having to leave the game with an apparent injury last week, Salem star David Jacques will play on Friday -- according to coach Steve Abraham -- when the Blue Devils (1-3) travel to rival Pinkerton (3-1) for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Jacques had to be helped off the field after going down late in last Friday's heartbreaking loss to Windham. The workhorse back finished the game with 142 rushing yards and leads the area in rushing (525 yards) with two TDs so far this season.
"Don't count us out!" said Abraham.
