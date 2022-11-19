Brooks School football’s brilliant comeback season ended in brilliant fashion on Saturday.
Quarterback Michael Wolfendale of Methuen rushed for 155 yards — on just 10 carries — and a touchdown, and Brooks defeated St. Sebastian 21-12 in the Dave Coratti Bowl, played at the Brooks School’s North Andover campus.
“I could not be more proud of how far this team has come,” said Wolfendale. “Every player on the team has worked so hard all year to get to this point. We made our dream a reality. This win is unforgettable, and this team is truly special.”
Brooks finished the season 8-1, just one year after struggling to a 1-7 record, and two years after the entire season was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.
“I can’t even begin to explain how proud I am of my teammates,” said star linebacker/tight end Jackson Conners-McCarthy of Andover on Twitter. “We didn’t play the COVID year, went 1-7 last year, lost a brother. Flipped it to 8-1 this season with the same guys we started with. Love these guys.”
Brooks grabbed the lead in the first quarter, when Darnell Pierre ran in for a 16-yard touchdown.
The Green and White defense added to the advantage in the second quarter, when Nomar Tejada intercepted a pass and ran it back 30 yards for a touchdown.
Wolfendale then made it 21-0 at halftime by breaking free for a 33-yard touchdown run.
St. Sebastian scored two touchdowns in the second half, but the Brooks defense never allowed the game to truly became a contest.
Leading the defense for the winners were Conners-McCarthy (6 tackles) and Jeremy Emch (sack), while Tejada, Rayden Waweru and Tristan Yepdo each grabbed an interception.
“I am so happy for this group,” said Brooks head coach Pat Foley. “They have been through a lot, and to be able to finish this way is just amazing for them. St Sebs is a great team. It was huge to be able to jump out to the early lead, because we knew they would keep coming. Our offense was able to get some key first downs late and, other than one drive, I thought our defense did a great job. Michael Wolfendale is a tough kid and he finished it off in an impressive way today.”
Wolfendale expressed plenty of emotion after the game.
“The memory of this team and the story we created is something I will carry with me for the rest of my life,” said Wolfendale. “I am so happy that we accomplished this for (late teammate Preston Settles), and I know we all have him in our hearts.”
