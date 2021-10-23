NORTH ANDOVER — Quarterback Michael Wolfendale had another big day through the air but it wasn't enough for Brooks to crack the winning column Saturday.
Wolfendale completed 17 of 29 passes for three touchdowns and 270 yards, but Brooks couldn't stop Middlesex on defense and fell, 31-20. Five different receivers got in the action for Brooks, led by Jackson Connors-McCarthy with four catches for 119 yards and Gabe Fitzgerald with six receptions for 169 yards.
On defense, Brooks (0-5) was led by Arthur Nwobi with 10 tackles while Jeremy Emch had nine tackles including a sack.
Middlesex School 31, Brooks 20
Middlesex School (3-2): 7 10 7 7 — 31
Brooks (0-5): 0 7 7 6 — 20
First Quarter
M: Cam Fries1 yard run (Liam Connor Kick)
Second Quarter
M: Connor 26 yard field goal
M: Fries 1 yard run (Connor Kick)
B: Darnell Pierre 5 yard pass from Michael Wolfendale (Preston Settles Kick)
Third Quarter
M: Mark Conde 29 yard pass from Fries (Connor Kick)
B: Jackson Conners-McCarthy 27 yard pass from Wolfendale (Settles Kick)
Fourth Quarter
M: Malcolm Clark 34 yard run (Connor Kick)
B: Nomar Tejada 18 yard pass from Wolfendale (Kick Failed)
BROOKS LEADERS
RUSHING: Arthur Nwobi 9-25, Jackson Conners-McCarthy 3-16, Darnell Pierre 2-16, Michael Wolfendale 1-13
PASSING: Michael Wolfendale 17-33-1, 290; Isaiah Pinto 1-1-0, 24; Jackson Conners-McCarthy 0-1-0, 0
RECEIVING: Conners-McCarthy 4-119, Gabe Fitzgerald 6-69, Darnell Pierre 2-47, Marcos Montiel 3-38, Nomar Tejada 2-31
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.