NORTH ANDOVER — Brooks scored the final 20 points of the game in the fourth quarter to pull out a dramatic 33-28 win over Tabor Saturday afternoon.
Michael Wolfendale of Methuen had a TD pass to Nomar Tejada then scored on a 1-yard run and the game-winning 9 yard run with 0:51 left in the contest to rally the Green and White in the fourth quarter of the season finale.
Tejada caught five passes for 95 yards and had a team-high eight tackles. Rayden Waweru added seven tackles and an interception. Andrew Agosti (3.5 sacks) and Jeremy Ernch (2.5 sacks) were immense.
It was a memorable sendoff for the seniors, who got their first win of the fall and a week after Brooks forfeited to Lawrence Academy “due to injury and illness.”
An elated coach Patrick Foley said, “I am so happy for our entire team and particularly for our seniors. We talked all week about giving everything we had for them and sending them out with a win. Every guy on our team did that. I am super proud of them.”
Brooks 33, Tabor Academy 28
Tabor Academy (2-6): 14 7 0 7 — 28
Brooks (1-7): 0 7 0 26 — 33
First Quarter
Tab: Brock Mozoki 1 yard pass from Garrett Salit (Salit Kick)
Tab: Mozoki 2 yard pass from Salit (Salit Kick)
Second Quarter
Tab: Michael Croteau 12 yard pass from Salit (Salit Kick)
Bro: Gabe Fitzgerald 17 yard pass from Michael Wolfenale (Preston Settles Kick)
Fourth Quarter
Bro: Arthur Nwobi 1 yard run (Kick Failed)
Tab: Javar Williams 99 yard kick off return (Salit Kick)
Bro: Nomar Tejada 28 yard pass from Wolfendale (Pass Failed)
Bro: Wolfendale 1 yard run (Settles Kick)
Bro: Wolfendale 9 yard run (Settles Kick)
BROOKS LEADERS
RUSHING: Arthur Nwobi 12-60, Michael Wolfendale 7-44, Darnell Pierre 5-15, Jackson Conners-McCarthy 2-6
PASSING: Wolfendale 13-34-211
RECEIVING: Nomar Tejada 5-95, Rayden Waweru 3-70, Gabe Fitzgerald 4-53 yards, Conners-McCarthy 1-11
