NEWBURY — Methuen’s Michael Wolfendale threw for a career-high 420 yards, which is believed to be a school record, but Brooks fell to Governor’s Academy 49-27 on Saturday.

Wolfendale completed 28-of-45 passes in his career day. He threw two touchdowns, a 30-yard score to Gabe Fitzgerald in the second quarter and a 32-yard TD to Jackson Connors-McCarthy in the fourth. The quarterback also ran for a 5-yard touchdown in the second.

Three Brooks receivers went over 100 yards receiving — Rayden Waweru (122 yards), Conners-McCarthy (123 yards) and Gabe Fitzgerald (124 yards).

Brooks (0-3) will look to earn its first win next Saturday at Rivers (6 p.m.)

Governor’s Academy 49, Brooks 27

Brooks (0-3): 7 14 0 6 — 27

Governor’s (2-1): 14 15 13 7 — 49

First Quarter

G — Matt Shaw 5 run (Alec Aftandilian Kick)

B — Darnell Pierrs 9 run (Preston Settles Kick)

G — Tristan Aboud 6 yard run (Aftandilian Kick)

Second Quarter

G — Charles Williams 17 pass from Aboud (Aftandilian Kick)

B — Michael Wolfendale 5 run (Settles Kick)

G — Shaw 58 run (Nichola Johnson pass from Aboud)

Third Quarter

G — Aboud 11 (Aftandilian Kick)

G — Shaw 30 pass from Aboud (Pass Failed)

Fourth Quarter

B — Jackson Conners-McCarthy 32 pass from Wolfendale (Settles Kick)

G — Aboud 45 run (Aftandilian Kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: Brooks — Darnell Pierre: 13-51, Michael Wolfendale 5-15

PASSING: Brooks — Michael Wolfendale 28-45-1, 420

RECEIVING: Brooks — Rayden Waweru 9-122, Jackson Conners-McCarthy 9-123, Gabe Fitzgerald 6-124, Marcos Montiel 2-27, Nomar Tejada 2-25

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you