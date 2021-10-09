NEWBURY — Methuen’s Michael Wolfendale threw for a career-high 420 yards, which is believed to be a school record, but Brooks fell to Governor’s Academy 49-27 on Saturday.
Wolfendale completed 28-of-45 passes in his career day. He threw two touchdowns, a 30-yard score to Gabe Fitzgerald in the second quarter and a 32-yard TD to Jackson Connors-McCarthy in the fourth. The quarterback also ran for a 5-yard touchdown in the second.
Three Brooks receivers went over 100 yards receiving — Rayden Waweru (122 yards), Conners-McCarthy (123 yards) and Gabe Fitzgerald (124 yards).
Brooks (0-3) will look to earn its first win next Saturday at Rivers (6 p.m.)
Governor’s Academy 49, Brooks 27
Brooks (0-3): 7 14 0 6 — 27
Governor’s (2-1): 14 15 13 7 — 49
First Quarter
G — Matt Shaw 5 run (Alec Aftandilian Kick)
B — Darnell Pierrs 9 run (Preston Settles Kick)
G — Tristan Aboud 6 yard run (Aftandilian Kick)
Second Quarter
G — Charles Williams 17 pass from Aboud (Aftandilian Kick)
B — Michael Wolfendale 5 run (Settles Kick)
G — Shaw 58 run (Nichola Johnson pass from Aboud)
Third Quarter
G — Aboud 11 (Aftandilian Kick)
G — Shaw 30 pass from Aboud (Pass Failed)
Fourth Quarter
B — Jackson Conners-McCarthy 32 pass from Wolfendale (Settles Kick)
G — Aboud 45 run (Aftandilian Kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Brooks — Darnell Pierre: 13-51, Michael Wolfendale 5-15
PASSING: Brooks — Michael Wolfendale 28-45-1, 420
RECEIVING: Brooks — Rayden Waweru 9-122, Jackson Conners-McCarthy 9-123, Gabe Fitzgerald 6-124, Marcos Montiel 2-27, Nomar Tejada 2-25
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.