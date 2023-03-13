North Andover — With the eyes of every fan, player and coach in the packed Crozier Field House fixed on him, North Andover’s Zach Wolinski calmly took a few dribbles, then attacked.
The junior faked out his defender, knocked down a smooth pull-up jumper from just behind the free throw line with 0:39 left to play, then punctuated the biggest shot of his career with an emphatic fist pump and a smile from ear-to-ear as the Waltham coaches called for a timeout.
Ballgame. North Andover was headed to the Division 1 state semifinals.
“I’ve been dreaming of that moment since I was a little kid shooting baskets in the driveway,” said an overjoyed Wolinski. “I’ve been working on that shot for years. To see it go in, and see all my teammates and the whole crowd go crazy was unbelievable.”
There was a little more work to be done, as Wolinski added a pair of free throws with 0:20 left, then on the defensive end helped force a miss on Waltham’s buzzer-beater.
The superstar then was mobbed by his teammates and the legion of fans that rushed the court after the No. 9-seeded Scarlet Knights defeated No. 17 Waltham in a thriller, 47-46 in the Division 1 quarterfinals on Saturday night. The win set up a Tuesday date with No. 5 Needham in the Division 1 semifinals at Woburn High School (7 p.m.)
“My mindset was that we were going to the Final Four” said Wolinski, who scored a game-high 25 points. “This is special, this is what you play for and work for every day. There is nothing better than this. We’ve worked towards this all season. Others may have doubted us, but we knew we could do it, and so did this community, and that’s a feeling we will always remember.”
Wolinski was brilliant all night, but he was never better than in the fourth quarter.
The returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star went off for 14 points in the final frame, opening the quarter with nine straight points, including a smooth runner, an elbow 3-pointer, a driving layup and a pull-up jumper.
With the game on the line, Scarlet Knights coach Paul Tanglis was fully comfortable with the ball in Wolinski’s reliable hands.
“Zach’s our guy,” said Tanglis. “Where he goes, we go. The bright lights don’t bother him, so he’s able to play his game. He’s so poised out there that I sometimes forget he’s only a junior. He played his tail off tonight. He was absolutely awesome.”
Wolinski knocked down all four 3-pointers North Andover made, including two in the first quarter to spark the Scarlet Knights offense that started a little slow.
It was quite a night for Wolinski, who had originally transferred to Phillips Exeter heading into this school year, before returning early in the football season, earning Eagle-Tribune All-Star honors in that sport as well.
Senior hoops standout Jake Denney made a point to rave about his co-captain in the middle of Saturday’s wild victory celebration.
“I really can’t say enough about Zach,” said Denney. “He’s a different type of competitor. Every game he’s here, working hard every day, hitting his shots. I can’t say enough good things about him. He’s the best teammate I’ve ever had and works so hard.”
Wolinski will now look to lead the Scarlet Knights past Needham and into the state title game.
“We’ve worked for this all season,” he said. “We knew we could do it, and we love the chance to keep proving people wrong.”
North Andover 47, Waltham 46
Division 1 Quarterfinals
Waltham (46): Steph Barnes 7-6-21, David Cinquegrano 1-1-4, Ian LaForest 5-0-10, Brendan Wilder 2-0-6, Chris Samios 1-0-2, Will Hunt 1-0-3. Totals 17-7-46
North Andover (47): Zach Wolinski 9-3-25, Jake Denney 4-0-8, Zach DesRochers 1-0-2, Jake Saalfrank 1-0-2, Niko Catalano 2-4-8, Cam Bethel 1-0-2. Totals 18-7-47
3-pointers: NA — Wolinski 4; W — Cinquegrano, Wilder 2, Barnes, Hunt
Waltham (19-5): 11 9 9 17 — 46
North Andover (16-7): 10 9 8 20 — 47
