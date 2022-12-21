With North Andover trailing by two points and just seven seconds left in the game, Zach Wolinski was ready when his name was called.
“Coach (Paul Tanglis) called a time out, then drew up a play for me,” said Wolinski. “I was definitely nervous, because the game was in my hands. We all looked at each other on the bench, and knew we had each other’s backs. I got to the rim, made the layup and made the free throw. It was amazing.”
Wolinski knocked down a lay-up while being fouled with 0:02 left to tie the game, swished the go-ahead free throw, and North Andover’s defense held strong to beat Andover in a thriller, 67-66 on Tuesday night.
“This was one of the most amazing games I have ever been a part of, from start to finish,” said Wolinski. “It was the craziest atmosphere of any game I have ever played in.”
The massive Andover High fan section at Andover’s Dunn Gym was going wild as the Golden Warriors raced out to a 22-8 lead in the first quarter.
“Playing in Andover is always very tough,” said North Andover coach Paul Tanglis. “We are a young team, and we were a little tentative when we went down 22-8. We had to regroup, and I told them to keep grinding. They showed some terrific mental toughness in a hostile environment.”
North Andover went on to take the lead — before Andover took the lead back with 0:07 left.
“We want the ball in Wolinski’s hands in situations like that,” said Tanglis. “We just have to figure out how to get the ball to him. We had run that play a few times, and it worked well. He wants to be in that position, and he has the right attitude about it.”
With the game in his hands, Wolinski delivered.
“The ball was in-boundsed to Jake Saakfrank, our big man,” said Wolinski. “I did a backdoor cut, and he gave me a perfect bounce pass. An Andover player stepped in to take a charge, I took the contact and made the lay-up. The referee took a second to make the call, and everyone was going crazy.”
With the basket good and the game tied, there was the matter of the go-ahead free throw.
“I stepped to the free throw line and was thinking, ‘This isn’t happening,’” said Wolinski with a chuckle. “I couldn’t help but smile. The floor was basically shaking under my feet because of the crowd. I took a second to remind myself that it was nothing different than shooting with my dad in the back yard. I thought, ‘One, two, follow-through. Once it left my hand, I knew it was going in.”
Andover’s last-gasp was no good, and the Scarlet Knights entered the Christmas break on a wild win.
“Dating back to my freshman year, Andover has always seemed untouchable,” said Wolinski. “We knew going into their gym wouldn’t be easy. We responded to their first punch and earned an amazing win. To come away with this victory was incredible.”
North Andover 67, Andover 66
North Andover (67): DesRochers 3, Faro 6, Wolinski 21, Bethel 8, Denney 12, Gyorda 2, Saalfrank 6, Catalano 9. Totals 27-9-67
Andover (66): MacLellan 12, Srinivasan 19, Palermo 19, Beal 2, Resendiz 4, Lembo 4, Concemi 6
3-pointers: NA — DesRoshers, Faro, Wolinski 2, Bethel 2; A — MacLellan 2, Srinivasan 4
North Andover (2-0): 10 18 18 21 — 67
Andover (1-1): 22 10 14 20 — 66
