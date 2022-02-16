Zach Wolinski knocked down a corner 3-pointer with 1:50 to go in the game to give North Andover the lead, Brody McGratty grabbed a crucial late rebound, and the Scarlet Knights held on to edge Lawrence 66-65 on Thursday night.
“I told the kids after the game, this was a gritty, tough win,” said North Andover head coach Paul Tanglis. “Lawrence is a very tough, strong team, but we found a way to win. The guys made some big plays, and they weren’t going to let this one slip away.”
North Andover (9-7) led by nine points at halftime, 40-31. But Lawrence rallied all the way back, and grabbed the lead with three minutes to go in the game.
“In the first half we were breaking their press and scoring points,” said Tanglis. “For us, 40 points in a half is a lot. But we went a little cold in the second half and Lawrence turned it on. It was neck-a-neck, and they took the lead.”
But, with the help of some tough defense from D’Andre King and Jack O’Connell, North Andover grabbed the momentum. Wolinski knocked down the key 3-pointer to take the lead back, and the Knights held strong.
Wolinski finished with a game-high 20 points, while McGratty hit a career-high four 3-pointers on the way to 16 points.
“Sometimes it’s easy to forget that Zach is just a sophomore,” said Tanglis. “Everyone expects so much from him, and he doesn’t get rattled. People are pressuring him, double-teaming him and grabbing him, and he never loses his cool. He lets the game come to him.
“McGratty had a big game. People key in on Zach so much, other guys have to step up. Brody stepped up tonight, and that was a huge help. Jack O’Connell, Drew Connolly and D’Andre King also stepped up with some big defense.”
For Lawrence, Ryan Grunon scored a team-high 18 points, while Adelfo Rosario grabbed 12 rebounds.
