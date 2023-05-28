PEABODY – From the opening pitch until his 72nd, Ben Workman was in complete control in his start on Sunday.
The Andover High senior right-hander tossed a two-hit shut out, without issuing any walks and struck out seven to lead the Warriors to a 10-0 dominating win over Danvers for the title at Peabody’s annual Jimmy Geanoulis/Gary Linehan Memorial Baseball Tournament.
Workman had complete command of his fastball and mixed in a breaking ball every now and then to keep the Falcons batters off balance. It worked, as he gave up a single in the first and a double in the fourth, and not one Danvers’ hitter landed on third base throughout the entire game. After giving up the lead-off double in the third, Workman retired the final 12 batters to face him.
“(Workman threw) 72 pitches, you can’t beat that,” said Andover head coach Dan Grams. “He was awesome. He threw a double play ball in the first inning and we booted that. He was in command the whole way. I’m very proud of him.”
Workman didn’t know his won-loss record for the season. Instead he pointed out that the best part of the game was the later innings when the team scored three runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth, behind a handful of singles from underclassmen coming off the bench.
“(No. 9 hitter) John Bessette had his triple and we had all of our younger guys step up in the last inning and get hits so that was really good. Today was a collective team effort,” said Workman. “It just shows how strong our team is. It’s like a great bond that we have. It’s going to stay strong like that.”
Besides his dominance on the mound, Workman’s defense came through. Although there was an infield throwing error in the first, Bessette helped his buddy get out of the jam with a pretty unassisted double play. After that came five groundouts, an infield pop up and six fly outs.
“The fastball was working great,” said Workman. “I was on the outside corner a lot. The curveball, I was feeling it and getting a lot of buckles (in the knees) almost. I didn’t actually throw a change-up the whole game, so I thought I mixed the (two) pitches well.”
Andover (15-4) scored single runs in the first, second and fourth innings before breaking it open. Ryan Jaillet had the game winning hit with a sharp single to left to score Teddy Gibson. In the third, Mason Rosner drove in Bessette with a single to center field. Then in the fourth, Chase Lembo reached on a slow roller to third, allowing Rosnor to score.
In the fifth, pinch-hitter Brady Carlson had a RBI single, Bessette had a RBI triple and then later in the seventh, pinch-hitters Alex Berman and Gavin Mottley had RBI singles, while a two-run error allowed two other runs to score.
“We haven’t won this since the year before COVID (back in 2019),” said Grams, noting that this is the program’s fourth title since competing in this tournament. “I’m very happy for the team, especially the seniors. I’m ecstatic that some of the younger kids got up to the plate. I was joking with our coaching staff saying that I’ll have to talk to our Athletic Director to open our budget up a little bit because it’s customary when you get your first (varsity) hit, that you get a brand new game ball. Today we had five or six guys get their first hit, and that was a lot of fun to see.”
ANDOVER 10, DANVERS 0
Andover (15-4) 110 130 4 -10 14 1
Danvers (11-9) 000 000 0 -0 2 2
Andover – Gibson dh 2-1-1, Berman ph 1-1-1, Rosner lf 4-1-3, Norton ph 1-0-0, Lembo 3b 3-0-1, Mottley 1-1-1, Gruenberg 1b 2-0-0, Bardetti ph 1-0-0, Dustic ph 1-1-1, R. Jaillet c 3-0-1, Trapp ph 1-0-1, C. Jaillet cf 1-1-1, Napolitano ph 2-0-0, Archambault rf 4-0-0, Boese 2b 3-1-1, Carlson ph 1-1-1, Bessette ss 2-2-1, Dever ph 1-0-0, Workman p 0-0-0. Totals: 34-10-14
Danvers – Reardon cf 3-0-0, O’Neill ss-p 3-0-1, Xerras 1b 3-0-1, Currie 3b 2-0-0, Nugent ph 1-0-0, Hamel dh 2-0-0, Russo ph 1-0-0, Callahan 2-0-0, Robinson ph 1-0-0, Clark rf 1-0-0, McCullough rf 0-0-0, Glowik p 1-0-0, Walter p-ss 1-0-0, Brooks 2b 2-0-0, Sores 2b 0-0-0, Henry c 0-0-0. Totals: 23-0-2.
