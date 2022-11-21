The 2022 World Cup has officially arrived, and over the coming weeks billions of viewers from around the globe will tune in for what already ranks among the most controversial, ethically complicated spectacles in recent sports history.
This year’s tournament is being hosted by Qatar, a wealthy Persian Gulf nation that won the right to host under dubious circumstances and has since come under fire for its horrible record on human rights abuses.
Since Qatar was awarded international soccer’s crown jewel in 2010 the nation has invested billions of dollars in new stadiums and transportation infrastructure, which was built by a small army of migrant workers who have been exploited subject to treatment compared by some observers to modern day slavery. Thousands are believed to have died, and now with fans arriving from around the world there are well-founded concerns over whether or not women or gay fans who make the trip will be safe given the nation’s oppressive laws. There is also concern over whether the tournament is effectively “sports-washing” Qatar’s image, projecting glory and prestige on a government while overshadowing its shortcomings.
You know it’s bad when former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, one of the shadiest characters in all of international sport and among the men most responsible for Qatar landing the tournament in the first place, is now saying awarding it the World Cup was a mistake.
The fact that this is what’s become of the World Cup is a shame, because after an eight-year absence this tournament could also serve as a coming out party for the most talented U.S. Men’s National Team ever assembled.
We should never overlook the ugliness of this World Cup, but this U.S. team also deserves our full support.
Compared to past U.S. teams that relied on grit, athleticism and whose players mostly competed domestically for Major League Soccer, this year’s USMNT is young, talented and features standouts from some of the biggest clubs in the world.
Star forward Christian Pulisic recently won the Champions League with Chelsea, 20-year-old forward Gio Reyna plays with German powerhouse Borussia Dortmund, and midfielder Weston McKinney and defender Sergiño Dest play for Italian juggernauts Juventus and AC Milan, respectively. There are plenty of others as well, like Brenden Aaronson and team captain Tyler Adams with England’s Leeds United, Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson with England’s Fulham, and on the list goes.
Overall 25 of 26 players on the USMNT’s roster are making their World Cup debut, and the squad is by far the youngest of any to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.
Locally the player to watch will be goalie Matt Turner. The former New England Revolution star recently earned a shot in the English Premier League with Arsenal and has made a strong impression as the club’s usual starter for Europa League competitions. While a groin injury has put his availability in question, he is the clear No. 1 option when the U.S. opens its tournament on Monday against Wales.
As for the USMNT’s competition in the group stage, there are plenty of intriguing storylines to follow. Wales is in its first World Cup since 1958 and will be led by Gareth Bale, a former Real Madrid star and one of the greatest midfielders of his generation.
Then Friday the U.S. will face its biggest test against England, one of the favorites to win the tournament and an opponent with obvious appeal to American fans. The U.S. and England previously faced off in a memorable 1-1 draw in the 2010 World Cup, and the game taking place on the afternoon of Black Friday could make it the most watched soccer game in American history.
Finally, the U.S. will wrap up Group B play against Iran next Tuesday in a matchup with notable political intrigue given the poor relations between the two countries. The two top finishers in the group will advance to the knockout phase, which the U.S. was able to do in each of its last two appearances in 2010 and 2014.
After failing to qualify for the World Cup in 2018, this tournament has been a long time coming for the USMNT. Now, despite all of the ugliness swirling around them, this group has a chance to announce itself on the international stage and prove the last eight years were worth the wait.
