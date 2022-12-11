Two weeks. Six flights. 13,000 miles. Arabian peninsula of Qatar. Watching USA soccer.
Jon Strauss of North Andover is either hooked on soccer or crazy. Or both.
Strauss arrived home on Monday, leaving the day after USA lost to the Netherlands, 3-1, in the Round of 16.
This is not Strauss’ first rodeo when it comes to the World Cup.
He went to Germany in 2006 and Brazil in 2014.
“I had wanted to go in South Africa, but my son was only two years old,” said Strauss, 47, who is married (Jennifer) with a son (Dana, 15). “My wife went with me to Brazil, which was really cool. So she gets it … at least a little bit.”
Strauss didn’t go to Russia in 2018 because USA didn’t qualify.
It’s not Strauss’ first rodeo as a soccer fanatic, outside of World Cup play, either.
He is “chairman” of The Midnight Riders, a fan club whose aim is to represent the interests of supporters of the New England Revolution soccer team. They have several meetings per year and donate to local charities.
“We have a great group of people,” said Strauss. “It’s my thing, a passion of mine.”
Ironically, Strauss, a Peabody native, grew up playing no attention to the sport, sticking with the four majors — baseball, football, basketball and hockey — for his fandom.
But a friend of Strauss’ at St. John’s Prep, North Andover native Tim Bresnahan (a former sportswriter at The Eagle-Tribune) got him to start following the Revolution.
The Midnight Riders are both a social and charitable organization, “committed” to improving the overall experience of attending Revs games.
“It’s a great group,” said the chairman. “Support for the Revs is growing every year.”
Which brings us back to the matter at hand, the World Cup.
“About a year ago, a group of us had been thinking about going to Qatar if USA made it,” said Strauss. “We did a lot of digging into costs for food, which is cheap, hotels, etc. and realized the trip would not be as expensive as we thought it would be.”
They needed the last chip to fall, as in USA qualifying, which it did last April. As soon as it was official Strauss & Co. put in for the tickets.
The Qatar government oversaw the process and would only allow fans to come to their country with proof, said Strauss, that they had tickets for three guaranteed USA games.
Strauss and four friends from around the country, including one of his best pals, Jason Purak of New York City via Tufts University, all flew in the day of the USA’s first game against Wales.
“I met Jason through Revs games,” said Strauss.
As for the accommodations, there were no complaints from Strauss and his pals.
“We stayed in what was a glorified apartment. Honestly, it was clean, no frills,” he said. “In previous World Cups we stayed in both hotels and Air Bnbs. Where we stayed was within a 35-mile radius of three stadiums. It was perfect.”
Strauss also said they were not alone when it came to USA fandom.
“It was a remarkably strong showing,” said Strauss. “That’s not surprising. It’s been like that at other World Cups, too. While the sport hasn’t been huge in the U.S., the fans that follow the sport are passionate. We were impressed with our fans.”
The pre-and-postgame banter was even better.
“They didn’t serve beer inside the stadiums. Everyone was prepared for that,” said Strauss. “But the ‘Western-ized’ hotels had bars and you could drink there … Another night we found an Irish Pub at a Hampton Inn. Three of us walked in to a table full of Swiss, English and Wales, all pounding beers. There was no tension as everybody was having fun.”
The “match” experience more than lived up to expectations too.
It opened with USA tying Wales, 0-0, before tying England, in what was expected to be the biggest match, 1-1.
But the match of all matches for USA was against Iran. Only the winner of that match moved on.
Not only was this a sporting event, but it was very political, too, as most of the Iranian team members didn’t sing the country’s anthem, drawing the ire from the Iranian government and some Iranian media outlets related to the young woman who was killed while in custody after refusing to wear a hijab.
“That was crazy seeing two separate factions of fans,” said Strauss. “Those that supported the government and those, which was the vast majority that were upset with government.
“It was a real weird dynamic, seeing fans attacking their own fans,” said Strauss. “The Iranians fans were incredible. I’d say at least 65 percent of the fans were rooting for Iran against USA.”
Strauss and his pals ran into a Iranian couple that reside in Nashua, N.H., which explained what’s happening over there.
“They told us that 90 percent of their fans are against the government, but the other 10 percent are the ones with the guns,” said Strauss.
USA ended up winning in a thriller, 2-1, holding on for dear life in the in final minutes, playing all defense.
“One of the best events I’ve ever attended,” said Strauss.”
USA was to meet perennial world powerhouse, Netherlands, in the Round of 16. Loser goes home.
Strauss and his pals had planned to stay for the Round of 16 game and leave the next day. He had a history with the Netherlands and really their fans, dating back to 2002.
“They played USA [in a ‘Friendly’ exhibition] when Gillette Stadium opened in 2002,” said Strauss. “[Revs fans] made a bunch of friends with the Dutch fans the night before and introducing them to tailgating the day of the game. They loved it. They had never done it before.”
Four years later, when Strauss went to Germany for the World Cup he met up with Dutch fans he met in Foxborough.
“They are crazy fans. They have this big double-decker bus that is painted orange, that they travel around with and drove to Germany,” recalled Strauss. “It took like three months, but they shipped it to Qatar. We saw it leaving the stadium.”
The Dutch fans, though, didn’t attend in the masses Strauss expected, for whatever reason.
“They’re the kind of people that drink all night and get up in the morning and start again,” said Strauss. “We didn’t see too much of them.”
As for the match, a 3-1 win for the Netherlands over USA, Strauss said it was semi-expected.
“I predicted a 3-1 loss but I was hoping I was wrong,” said Strauss. “They were stronger with more veterans. We needed to play the defense we played against England. But we had three defensive lapses and they scored on all of them.”
The next day Strauss & Co. headed home, actually looking forward to getting back to their lives.
“My wife picked me up at the airport at 6:30 [p.m.] and we were home by 7:30,” said Strauss. “The funny thing is I have Bruins season tickets and sold the Monday night game against Las Vegas. I ended up watching that game, which went to overtime, with the Bruins losing in a shootout. I went right to bed when it was over. I was up about 20 straight hours.”
As for the experience, it was more than he ever expected.
“It was a fantastic, all of it,” said Strauss. “Qatar really did a great job hosting. We had a lot of laughs, met some great people and saw some great soccer.”
The 2026 World Cup is going to be hosted by … drum roll … the United States, which means Strauss and probably a lot of his soccer pals attending.
“We don’t know where the matches will be yet, if USA qualifies,” said Strauss. “For now, though, I’m glad to home. I missed my wife and son … a lot.”
