The people of Atlanta have been waiting a long time for this.
Over the past decade we've seen most of the nation's championship-starved cities finally break through. Kansas City? Check. Cleveland? Check. Washington DC? Check and check.
Atlanta? Its pain has been unrelenting. Five years ago it looked like the Falcons were about to finally win the Super Bowl. Then Tom Brady ripped the city's heart out and turned "28-3" into a lasting scar.
The Hawks have had a few good teams, but no true contenders. And the Braves? They had that amazing run in the 90s but only one title to show for it. That 1995 World Series championship was the team's only title since the Braves moved to Atlanta in 1966, and it also stood as the city's only championship in one of the four major professional leagues. Ever.
Who would have imagined a few months ago this Braves team would bring home the second?
Atlanta finally has its own team of destiny, and what a joy it was to watch. Stuck at around .500 for most of the season, the Braves went for it when most clubs would have folded and were rewarded for their faith.
No Ronald Acuña Jr.? No problem.
The Braves front office retooled the outfield on the fly, bringing in Eddie Rosario, Joc Pederson, Adam Duvall and eventual World Series MVP Jorge Soler. All four were huge parts of the postseason run and combined for 12 home runs over the course of the playoffs.
None were bigger — literally and figuratively — than Soler's three-run shot in Game 6.
That 446-foot bomb cleared the train tracks in left field and sucked the life right out of Minute Maid Park. From that point on the Braves felt inevitable, and when Dansby Swanson and Braves lifer Freddie Freeman added home runs of their own, it was only a matter of time.
There wouldn't be any cruel and unusual twists awaiting Atlanta this time. No "7-0" to join the lexicon of sports heartbreak like "28-3."
The best part for Braves fans is there's good reason to believe this could only be the beginning. Last year's Braves pushed the Dodgers to Game 7 in the NLCS, and next year a good portion of the championship roster will be back for another go.
But Atlanta knows better than most how rare and special championships can be, so after all the years of heartbreak, this is one they will savor for a long, long time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.