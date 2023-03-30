We’ve seen this story before.
A moribund, last-place Red Sox team embarks on an offseason rebuild panned by many in the fanbase as insufficient. Rather than make some kind of splash, the club spreads its money around by signing a multitude of proven, mid-tier free agents to plug the its many holes.
Come Opening Day the widespread consensus around baseball was that the Red Sox wouldn’t be a factor. Nobody expected the club would win the AL East, and few thought they’d even make the playoffs as a Wild Card. Most experts projected the Red Sox to finish fourth or worse.
The story I’m describing is the story of the 2013 Red Sox, and everyone knows what happened next. The club went from worst to first, cruising to the AL East title before winning the franchise’s third World Series title in nine years.
A decade later, the Red Sox find themselves in almost the exact same position.
Could history repeat itself once more?
Like the 2013 club, the Red Sox revamped their roster by adding a litany of quality mid-level free agents. The 2013 club signed seven free agents, and of that group Shane Victorino was the only player to sign for more than two years. The newcomers also included closer Koji Uehara, first baseman Mike Napoli, outfielder Jonny Gomes and shortstop Stephen Drew, all of whom played integral roles in the championship campaign.
This year the Red Sox signed eight, with Masataka Yoshida the only one on a long-term deal. Yoshida, outfielder Adam Duvall and designated hitter Justin Turner are all projected to bat near the top of the order, and starter Corey Kluber and closer Kenley Jansen could be among the team’s most important pitchers.
Both clubs also locked up the faces of their franchise, ending the uncertainty that loomed over their futures. After 2012 David Ortiz was a pending free agent, but early in the offseason he and the Red Sox agreed to a two-year deal to keep the future Hall of Famer in Boston. This offseason the Red Sox signed Rafael Devers to the largest contract in team history, eliminating the potential distraction Devers’ looming free agency would have created.
The end result, on paper at least, was an improved and better-constructed roster that addressed the prior year’s deficiencies while adding considerably more depth. In 2013 the on-field reality exceeded even the most optimistic projections, and while there’s no guarantee this year’s club could be that good, there’s enough reason to believe a similar turnaround might be possible.
This year’s club still has question marks, there’s no doubt about it. The Red Sox have injury risks all over the pitching staff and it remains to be seen how Yoshida will adjust to the big league level. The club is also counting on a number of young players to make an impact, first baseman Triston Casas and starting pitcher Garrett Whitlock chief among them, and on others to bounce back after lost 2022 campaigns.
But that doesn’t mean the 2023 Red Sox can’t reach championship heights. The 2013 team is proof that anything is possible.
