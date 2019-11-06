AMHERST, Ma. -- Wow. What a way to begin your venture into Div. 1.
Merrimack College women's basketball traveled to UMass Amherst last night and stunned the hosts, 79-64, at the Mullins Center in both teams’ season-opener.
It was the first Division 1 game and victory for Merrimack.
Merrimack’s Denia Davis-Stewart had a career game tallying a triple-double: 31 points, 13 rebounds and an amazing 12 blocks. Hot shooting all night keyed the victory for Merrimack, which was 48.3 percent (29-of-60) from the field including a 14-of-27 (51.9 percent) clip from three-point territory.
Andover’s Alyssa Casey finished with nine points and six assists for Merrimack
Merrimack came out of the gate firing and went on an 11-7 run which included two threes by sophomore Kate Mager and one by senior Emily Houle. With the score at 13-12, Merrimack ended the first quarter on a 9-4 run that delivered the Warriors a 22-16 lead entering the second frame
UMass crept within two, 22-20, but Merrimack ripped off six straight to extend its lead to eight, 28-20, with 7:11 until halftime following a triple by Mager. The Minutewomen chipped away to pull within four, 34-30, with under four minutes until halftime, but another Mager trey quelled the run. Merrimack took a 39-32 advantage into the locker room
After a nine-block first half that featured seven points, Davis-Stewart went off in the third quarter. The Dorchester, Mass. native scored Merrimack's first 15 points in the third quarter, outscoring UMass by herself, 15-6, to build a 54-38 lead. She was 5-for-5 during the stretch with a pair of 3-pointers. Merrimack's lead never dipped below 13 for the remainder of the quarter, holding a 63-50 edge entering the final 10 minutes
The hosts came out strong in the fourth quarter, cutting Merrimack's advantage to six, 65-59, with under eight minutes left. Davis-Stewart came through, hitting another triple that built the lead back to nine. With under five minutes to play, the Warriors built their lead back into double figures with Casey, a junior, providing a 3-pointer late that was the exclamation point.
The Lady Warriors host Lehigh University for the first time in school history this Saturday, welcoming the Mountain Hawks for the program's first-ever Division I game on campus.
Tip-off from Hammel Court is set for 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.