It was an eventful Wednesday night on the mat as a couple power programs from the region flexed a little bit, while others continue their drive to the postseason.
Central Catholic may be in a rebuilding year and saw its run of six straight MVC titles come to an end.
That didn’t stop the Raiders from sending a message to the rest of Division 1 North that they mean business.
The Raiders handed MVC champ Methuen its first loss, 55-22.
Jackie Dehney, Nick Spero, Pablos Salas, Jason Belkus, Caden Chase and Nate Blanchette all posted wins by fall for the Raiders.
James Bohenko had a major decision at 138, and Luke Giuffrida delivered a 3-2 win at 285.
Dom Gangi, Joe Bolduc and Jared Rao had Ranger pines, while Anthony DeMaio delivered a 9-1 win at 126.
“Everyone knows the MVC is the toughest conference in the State and that any team could beat anyone. The fact that this is our only loss and everyone else in the league has at least two means we had a great season,” said Ranger coach Bill James. “We would have loved to have won, but we still have the sole possession of the MVC Championship.
“Our kids have overcome a lot of adversity all season, I’m sure we will bounce back and have a great postseason.”
SALEM ROLLS OVER BEDFORD
Because of the nature of the Division I schedule in New Hampshire, the title is unofficial, but Salem High left no doubt on Wednesday night who the top dual meet team in the Granite State is.
The Blue Devils knocked off Bedford, 44-30, to move to 9-0 against Division I competition. Along the way, Salem KO’d Concord, Timberlane (for the first time since 2003) and now the Bulldogs.
Logan Smith, Caleb O’Rourke, Talen Walton and David Jacques all scored pins for Salem. Matteo Mustapha and Danny Hughes scored major decisions. Salem’s “A” team finished up the winter at 25-1 overall.
Salem also beat Nashua South, 66-16.
Spencer Buscema, O’Rourke, Jariel Hernandez, Walton, Brayden Fleming, Mustapha, Jacques and Nick Antonietti all had pin wins.
ANDOVER NIPS HILLIES
The Andover wrestlers knocked off Haverhill, 42-30, to close out the regular season at 21-9.
Andover's Oliveira brothers -- Gavin and Lucas -- and the Archambault brothers -- Nicholas and Anthony -- led the way for the Warriors.
Haverhill's CJ Wood (120) had an exciting 4-3 win over Andover's Jason Ballou. It was the second one-point decision between these two this year.
