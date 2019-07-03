It shouldn't have been this hard, but Xander Bogaerts is finally an All-Star
Boston's most consistent player in the first half, Bogaerts was snubbed first in the fan voting, then by the players, but this afternoon he was added as an injury replacement for Hunter Pence.
It's well-deserved.
Bogaerts leads AL shortstops in extra-base hits (44), RBIs (58), and OPS (.933). Steady in the field, Bogaerts has also grown into a leadership role this season. He's become a go-to guy for young players in the Red Sox clubhouse.
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston.
