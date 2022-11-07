Xander Bogaerts has officially hit the open market.
The longtime Red Sox shortstop has opted out of his contract, becoming a free agent for the first time as a big leaguer.
Bogaerts' decision was announced by the Major League Baseball Players Association, who listed the 30-year-old among nine new free agents whose option decisions have been finalized over the past day.
That list includes a number of other top players, including shortstop Carlos Correa and starting pitchers Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodon.
Bogaerts had three years, $60 million remaining on the six-year extension he signed in 2019. That deal, which paid Bogaerts $20 million annually, was immediately viewed as incredibly team-friendly and became even moreso after a number of Bogaerts' shortstop peers subsequently signed megadeals worth $30 million or more per year.
By opting out Bogaerts will now have a chance to earn closer to his market value, but the decision also opens the door for his potential exit from the only club he's ever played for.
Signed as an international free agent as a teenager out of Aruba in 2009, Bogaerts developed into one of baseball's top prospects and made an immediate impact as a rookie on the 2013 World Series championship team. He became Boston's full-time starting shortstop in 2014 and now holds the franchise records for most games played and started at the position, breaking records that had stood for more than 100 years.
A four-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion, Bogaerts has developed into one of baseball's top all-around players. He is a career .292 hitter who has 153 home runs, 1,410 hits and 34.8 wins above replacement through 10 MLB seasons, and this past year he hit .307 with an .833 OPS while earning his first selection as a Gold Glove finalist.
During the club's year-end press conference, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom called re-signed Bogaerts the club's top offseason priority. Now the club will have to fend off offers from other potential suitors if they hope to keep the franchise's longest-tenured player in Boston.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
