LAWRENCE -- Trailing powerhouse Xaverian 7-0 early in the second quarter Saturday afternoon at Lawrence Stadium, Lawrence quarterback Jayden Abreu stepped back in the pocket and lifted a beautiful bomb to speedster Andy Medina.
Medina caught the ball in stride and outraced his defender to complete a 74-yard touchdown, bringing -- after a missed conversion -- the Lancers within a point at 7-6. It looked like a close, competitive game was unfolding.
That appearance was short lived, however as Xaverian (3-1) pretty much dominated the rest of the game, taking a 21-6 lead at halftime and then coasting in the second half on its way to a 42-6 triumph. The Hawks consistently gained yardage on the ground, rushing for 246 yards.
The previously unbeaten Lancers (3-1), other than an earlier 50-yard pass from Abreu to Joenel Figueroa (who also had an interception), just could not move the ball against a staunch defense. Lawrence had only two first downs for the game and, other than the two long passes, Lawrence managed just 17 yards of total offense.
"That was a tough lesson for us," said Lawrence coach Rhandy Audate. "They're a very good team team and we need to do a better job of handling a game like this. Now, we need to learn how to get whipped and prepare for our next game (Friday at Haverhill).
"I felt we fought hard in the first half but that touchdown just before half demoralized the team and they didn't respond in the second half."
Xaverian, which was stopped by the Lancers on three of its first four possession, looked like it might cling to a 14-6 halftime lead. But Hawks' quarterback Jake Gilbert connected with sophomore Charlie Comella from 17 yards out just 30 seconds before halftime. Comella is the son of former NFL player Greg Comella, who was a star player at Xaverian and played at Boston College prior to his seven-year pro career.
"He (Comella) is going to be a good one," said Xaverian coach Al Fornaro. "We don't have a lot of guys back from last year but we have some talented kids and I think our line wore them down a little.
"But they (Lawrence) have some good young players and I can see their program is headed in the right direction."
Xaverian 42, Lawrence 6
Xaverian (3-1): 7 15 14 6 — 42
Lawrence (3-1): 0 6 0 0 — 6
First Quarter
X — Joe Kelcourse 29 run (Oliver Waddleton kick), :03
Second Quarter
L — Andy Medina 74 pass from Jayden Abreu (run failed), 9:36
X — Michael Oates 4 run (Waddleton kick), 4:40
X — Charlie Comella 17 pass from Jake Gilbert (Comella run), :30
Third Quarter
X — Kelcourse 6 run (Waddleton kick), 8:52
X — Godson Ofonagoro 26 run (Waddleton kick), 7:08
Fourth Quarter
X — Jeffrey Prophete 5 run (kick failed), 7:44
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Lawrence (14-14) — Joenel Figueroa 1-0, Ayden Abreu 1-(-10), Julian Rosario 2-7, Estarling Morales 2-1, Janiel Herrera 1-3, Andy Medina 4-4, Jayzius Perez 3-9; Xaverian (38-246) — Joe Kelcourse 6-55, Michael Oates 14-69, Jake Gilbert 3-35, Cole Jette 4-19, Carlo Crocetti 1-3, Hunter Molway 3-17, Godspn Ofonagoro 4-39, Jeffrey Prophete 2-9, Jake Santos 1-0
PASSING: L — Jayden Abreu 5-13-2, 133, Julian Rosario 0-1-0, 0; X — Jake Gilbert 7-13-1, 69
RECEIVING: L — Frendy Soler 1-3, Andy Medina 2-80, Joenel Figueroa 1-50; X — Jonathan Monteiro 3-39, Cole Jette 1-(-3), Anthony Busa 2-16, Charlie Comella 1-17
