BOSTON — It was clear early on that Nathan Eovaldi didn't have it Friday.
Ordinarily one of the best pitchers in the American League, the Red Sox starter wasn't fooling anyone as his typically filthy stuff deserted him for the biggest game of the season. The Yankees tagged him for three quick runs in the first inning, added a three-run shot courtesy of Giancarlo Stanton in the third and was knocked out after just 2.2 innings after allowing seven runs while drawing just three whiffs.
The Red Sox would go on to lose 8-3, ending the team's seven-game winning streak.
"I just didn't do my job tonight going out and attacking batters the way I should have and the way I'm capable of doing," he said. "It's one of those things when I don't have a certain pitch working I can't shy away from it, I need to keep forcing it and figure it out."
Eovaldi said afterwards he didn't have a good feel for either his curveball or his splitter, and typically he needs at least one of those working for him to be effective. The disappointing performance deflated what had been billed as a possible AL Wild Card preview, and while he wasn't exactly sharp himself, Yankees ace Gerrit Cole delivered on his end of the bargain.
The Cy Young contender held Boston hitless through the first three innings and kept the Red Sox off the board until the sixth, when Kiké Hernández and Kyle Schwarber each singled to set the table for Rafael Devers' three-run home run.
That was all the damage Cole would allow, but after Gleyber Torres answered with a solo home run to lead off the seventh, the Red Sox had a chance to make things more interesting in the bottom of the frame against the Yankees bullpen.
Jose Iglesias and Hernández each singled with two outs, prompting Yankees manager Aaron Boone to replace Clay Holmes with lefty Wandy Peralta. Red Sox manager Alex Cora responded by pinch hitting Bobby Dalbec, who has an .885 OPS against lefties this season, but Dalbec struck out to end the inning and the Red Sox never threatened again.
"It's frustrating, we know how important this game is tonight and we know where we stand in the hunt," Eovaldi said. "I have to be able to set the tone and I didn't do that tonight."
With the loss Boston (88-66) now leads New York (87-67) by one game in the AL Wild Card race. The Red Sox did get good news as the Toronto Blue Jays lost to the Minnesota Twins 3-1, keeping the Blue Jays three games back in the race and two games back of New York for the last playoff spot.
The Red Sox and Yankees will play again Saturday at 4:10 p.m. Nick Pivetta (9-7, 4.63 ERA) is scheduled to start for Boston against New York's Nestor Cortes Jr. (2-2, 2.79).
