Who could have seen Isiah Kiner-Falefa coming?
The light hitting Yankees shortstop, known more for his glove than for any semblance of offensive proficiency, was the Red Sox unexpected nemesis on Saturday. Kiner-Falefa drove in all three of New York’s runs, including a perfectly executed squeeze bunt in the top of the ninth to help hand the Red Sox a 3-2 loss.
He also hit a two-run home run in the top of the fifth, his first home run of the season, and finished 3 for 4 on the night.
That the Red Sox couldn’t solve Kiner-Falefa was an unwanted twist in what was otherwise another primetime thriller between baseball’s biggest rivals. For the second night in a row the Red Sox entered the bottom of the ninth trailing by one, but unlike Friday when they rallied to force and eventually win in extra innings, this time Boston couldn’t complete the rally, with Xander Bogaerts popping out to strand the tying run at third base and end the game.
All things considered, this was a game Bogaerts will want to forget.
Besides going 1 for 5 and popping out to end the game, Bogaerts was also picked off at second base after doubling in the bottom of the seventh. That came with two runners on and J.D. Martinez at the plate and squashed a prime opportunity for the Red Sox to take the lead late.
“We cannot get picked off there,” Cora said. “They got their matchup with Dugie, they hit him, we got our matchup with J.D. and in that spot it’s Chapman vs. J.D. Obviously Chapman is slow to the plate but you’ve just got to let the game settle there and let J.D. take a chance.”
Bogaerts’ uncharacteristic miscue was the most glaring issue, but offensively the Red Sox collectively failed to capitalize on the majority of their chances. The top three spots in the lineup combined to go 2 for 15, and the club as a whole went 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10.
Boston’s lone runs came in the bottom of the fourth, when Jarren Duran was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score Alex Verdugo and then after Reese McGuire scored Eric Hosmer on a sacrifice fly.
Even with the sluggish offense, Boston’s pitching once again kept it in the game.
With the bullpen short on arms, Cora emphasized the importance of his starters going deep to give the team a chance. As he has so often since joining the starting rotation, rookie Kutter Crawford stepped up and delivered another great outing, going six innings while allowing just two runs against one of baseball’s most prolific offenses.
Though Crawford only allowed two hits, he wasn’t perfect. He allowed four walks, including two with two outs and nobody on, and after one of his walks he was tagged for a two-run home run by Kiner-Falefa.
Regardless, Crawford did his job and put the bullpen in position to succeed. Hirokazu Sawamura followed with a scoreless seventh, and John Schreiber followed with a scoreless eighth before the Yankees rallied with an Andrew Benintendi double, a Jose Trevino single and Kiner-Falefa’s perfectly executed squeeze bunt that Schreiber couldn’t do anything with.
“It was a perfect bunt,” Cora said. “He was going to be safe.”
Schreiber limited the damage to one run after striking out Aaron Hicks and DJ LeMahieu to end the inning, but while McGuire and Tommy Pham were able to single to put two on with one out in the bottom of the ninth, Yankees reliever Scott Effross was able to close out the save by forcing Rafael Devers into a fielder’s choice and then Bogaerts to pop out to end the game.
The Red Sox fall to 56-59 with the loss and will look for the series win against the Yankees on Sunday night.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com.
Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.