One of the N.Y. Yankees top scouts, Matt Hyde, will be hosting a clinic at Mercedes Baseball Academy on the Lawrence-Methuen line.
Hyde, who covers the northeast for the Yankees and oversees the Yankees H.S. All-Star Area Code Games, will be at Mercedes Baseball Academy facility, at 46 Stafford St., Lawrence on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The clinic, which costs $50, is almost half full. Only 40 boys and girls will be accepted, covering hitting and fielding.
To reserve a spot contact Dave Bettencourt at 603-490-8900.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.