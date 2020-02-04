Yankees scout giving a clinic

New York Yankees scout Matt Hyde, on left, with North Andover's Max Burt after his signing in June of 2018, will be hosting a clinic in Lawrence on Saturday at Mercedes Baseball Academy. Hyde is one of the Yankees national scouts.

One of the N.Y. Yankees top scouts, Matt Hyde, will be hosting a clinic at Mercedes Baseball Academy on the Lawrence-Methuen line.

Hyde, who covers the northeast for the Yankees and oversees the Yankees H.S. All-Star Area Code Games, will be at Mercedes Baseball Academy facility, at 46 Stafford St., Lawrence on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The clinic, which costs $50, is almost half full. Only 40 boys and girls will be accepted, covering hitting and fielding.

To reserve a spot contact Dave Bettencourt at 603-490-8900.

