Throughout the past month the Red Sox have been one of the hottest teams in baseball.
Standing at 10-19 on May 10, the Red Sox offense fired back to life to help fuel the club to a 26-12 mark over the subsequent 38 games. Now the Red Sox enter the week at 36-31 and... find themselves two and a half games further back in the AL East standings than when the turnaround started.
Seriously?
It's true. When Boston's season reached its nadir on May 10 the Red Sox trailed the New York Yankees by 11 games in the AL East. Even after dominating their schedule for more than a month, winning nine of 12 series and doing everything right, they still came into the week 13.5 games out of first place.
You can't even blame the Red Sox. The Yankees have just been that good.
New York is off to a historic start. Entering Monday the Yankees were 49-17, far and away the best record in baseball and good for a .742 winning percentage. They are currently on pace to win 120 games, which would smash the 2001 Seattle Mariners MLB-record of 116 wins.
The Yankees have actually gotten better as the season's gone along too. Since the start of Boston's hot streak, the Yankees have themselves gone 28-9. They're 15-2 since the start of June and had won nine straight before falling just short in Sunday's 10-9 loss to Toronto.
Over the last 50 years only three teams have had as good or better starts through their first 66 games. The 2001 Mariners (52-14), the 1998 World Series champion Yankees (49-17) — who won 114 games and are widely considered among the greatest teams in MLB history — and the 1984 World Series champion Detroit Tigers (49-17).
How have the Yankees done it? Well, at the most basic level, the Yankees score the most runs per game (5.15) in baseball while allowing the fewest (2.98), which is a pretty reliable recipe for success. But how have they done that? Despite a relatively quiet offseason that left many fans disappointed, the Yankees have proven a deep and talented club that has benefitted from both shrewd additions and some out-of-nowhere success stories.
Take Nestor Cortes, arguably the biggest surprise in baseball this season. Previously little more than a promising depth starter, the 27-year-old has exceeded all expectations to emerge as a potential Cy Young contender, posting a 6-2 record and 1.94 ERA over 69.2 innings.
Pair him with established ace Gerrit Cole (6-1, 3.33 ERA, 91 strikeouts in 73 innings) and add great starts by Jameson Taillon (8-1, 2.70), Jordan Montgomery (3-1, 2.72) and a finally healthy Luis Severino (4-1, 3.27), and the Yankees can credibly boast having the best starting rotation in the game.
It's been a similar story offensively, where the Yankees have benefitted from both their stars producing and their role players punching above their weight.
Naturally it all starts with Aaron Judge.
The hulking superstar bet on himself by turning down the club's extension offer, and so far that bet has paid off in spades. Judge is among the top contenders to win the AL MVP, currently boasting a slash line of .305/.382/.654 to go along with an MLB-best 25 home runs and 50 RBI.
First baseman Anthony Rizzo (18 home runs, .850 OPS) has also thrived in New York, infielder Gleyber Torres (13 home runs, .838 OPS) is enjoying a remarkable bounce back season, and Giancarlo Stanton (14 home runs, .845 OPS) has remained among the most feared hitters in the game. DJ LeMahieu, Josh Donaldson and Joey Gallo have had their moments too, and lately veteran pickup Matt Carpenter has proven a stunning diamond in the rough. In just his first 12 games the 36-year-old has already hit six home runs while posting an absurd 1.212 OPS.
You'll win a lot of games with that many players contributing in that many roles, but arguably what elevates the Yankees to a truly great team is their bullpen.
Unlike the starting rotation and lineup, not everything has gone according to plan with the Yankees relievers. Incumbent closer Aroldis Chapman has battled injuries and top setup man Jonathan Loiasiga has been a mess, and yet it hasn't mattered one bit. Clay Holmes (0.28 ERA, 11 saves) has emerged as a dominant closer himself and Michael King (2.41) and Wandy Peralta (2.52) have both been excellent as well. The result? The Yankees rank second in baseball with 24 saves and have gone 14-5 in one-run games and 4-1 in extra innings.
That will get the job done.
Sooner or later the Yankees will begin to cool off, but at this point it probably won't even matter if they do. New York could go .500 the rest of the way and still win 97 games. More likely they'll settle into a sustainable rhythm and finish well clear of 100 wins, easily taking the AL East and setting themselves up for a first-round bye in the newly expanded postseason.
Either way, it's shaping up to be a magical summer in the Bronx.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
