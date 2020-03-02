FORT MYERS, Fla. – The King has arrived.
Carl Yastrzemski, aka the Greatest Living Red Sox Player, made the trip across the state from his snowbird home in Delray Beach, Florida, for his annual spring training ritual.
This is No. 61 for Yaz -- as in, 61 consecutive springs wearing a Red Sox uniform like the one he had on yesterday.
“The first few (seven years) were in Scottsdale,” Yaz said of the Sox workouts that used to be held in Arizona. “Then it was Winter Haven (27 years), which I liked because it was a small, quiet place where you could focus on baseball. This is different, Fort Myers (27 years), and this wonderful park. The facilities are great.
“I love being here,” added Yaz, who spends the warmer months in Boxford. “It means baseball is close. You can taste it.”
There is a quote all over the Red Sox facility in Fort Myers, in both the minor league and major league clubhouses, attributed to Yaz: “I think about baseball when I wake up in the morning. I think about it all day, and I dream about it at night. The time I don’t think about it is when I’m playing.”
Yup, he said it. And he means it.
“Of course I’m biased, but in my opinion baseball is the greatest game,” said Yaz, who turned 80 last Aug. 22. “It is such a challenge, every day. You don’t get to this level if you don’t love it and are willing to work for it.”
Dwight Evans, 68, is also active on the practice fields during the Red Sox spring -- talking to players, giving outfield instruction. He and Yaz -- like David Ortiz, Jim Rice and Pedro Martinez -- don’t not have an official capacity. Their jobs are more to spread the word.
While Ortiz and Pedro do their best work with the current major-leaguers, Yaz has always felt a kinship with the true “kids,” the minor leaguers.
“I really look forward to being over here early and seeing the young guys hit,” he said.
“I could do it all day. I like the energy and passion.”
His methods are vintage Yaz -- watch and talk afterward.
If a player asks a question, he will talk … in detail.
Yaz has plenty of resume to support his talk.
His name is all over baseball’s record book. He ranks in the Top 10 all-time in games played (2nd at 3,308); at bats (3rd at 11,988); hits (9th at 3,419); total bases (10th at 5,539); doubles (9th at 646): and walks (6th at 1,845).
“As you can see, Carl is not a big man of stature like some of these 6-foot-4, 250-pound guys we see here walking around,” said Evans. “But Carl was a great athlete. The things he could do with his hands and bat speed, the power he generated -- they were beyond special.
“He taught Jimmy and I how to play the game, every day,” added Evans. “He taught us how to play hurt. Anybody can go out there hurt. But you can’t just go ‘out there’ and play. You have to produce, and at a high level. Carl taught us that.”
A cool thing happened after batting practice on the field at JetBlue Park on Monday for several major-leaguers who didn’t make the trip over to Lakeland for the game against the Detroit Tigers.
Evans and Yaz were chatting on the third base line after it was over. Evans saw Andrew Benintendi walking by.
Evans, who has done some outfield work with Benintendi the past few days, summoned him over.
“Benny’s a shy kid. I wanted him to shake Carl’s hand,” said Evans. “Benny says, ‘I saw him play on film. I’ve seen a lot of film of him.’ I think a lot of the guys know Carl was great -- but they don’t realize how great he really was.”
Bill Burt is executive sports editor of The Eagle-Tribune. You can email him at bburt@eagletribune.com
