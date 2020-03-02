Yaz reaches out to Evans amid tragedy

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Carl Yastrzemski and Dwight Evans played 13 years together. They've known each other for almost 50 years.
If there’s anybody who knows Yaz, it’s Evans.
“He calls me Dwight, and I call him Carl,” said Evans, who played 20 seasons of baseball, 19 with the Red Sox. “I consider him a special friend. I always will.”
That friendship was front and center when Evans eldest son, Tim, died on Feb. 22 from a genetic disorder, neurofibromatosis. Ten months earlier, his youngest son, Justin, died from the same incurable condition.
Yaz lost his son, Mike Yastrzemski, 44, to blood clots after a hip surgery in 2004. He called Evans after he heard the news about Tim. They were on the phone for almost two hours.
“Dwight is one of the mentally toughest people I’ve ever met,” said Yaz. “I can’t believe how strong he is. I wouldn’t have been able to handle it like he has. He is such a positive, special person.”
Evans said Yaz’s call meant a lot.
“Look, it’s tough,” he said. “Right now I’m here six hours or so a day, able to think about baseball. My wife, understandably, is having a tough time. We’re there for each other.
“We’re not supposed to lose our kids,” said Evans. “It’s not fair. But life isn’t fair. Our belief in God has helped. But it’s friends like Carl that help a lot.”
