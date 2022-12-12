Carl Yastrzemski and Gaylord Perry both retired after the 1983 season. Yaz was 43. Perry was 44.
Legends. Both of them.
But in terms of baseball history, Yaz was in a different class of future Hall of Famers, which includes Perry, who passed away last week at 84.
All-time, Yaz ranks in games played (No. 2), doubles (No. 9), RBI (No. 15) and his 1967 Triple Crown season fourth best all-time in WAR (Wins Above Replacement) stat, with the other three seasons ahead of him belonging to Babe Ruth.
Yaz went into the Hall of Fame on the first ballot in 1988. Three years later, Perry, a 315-game winner with 3,534 strikeouts and two Cy Young Awards.
When it came this duo going to head to head, Perry was the champ.
In 87 official at bats against Perry, Yaz had 14 hits, 3 doubles, 1 triple and no home runs. That’s right, none.
Most of their confrontations took place over six seasons, from 1972 to 1977, with the Indians and Rangers, after he was traded from the San Francisco Giants.
“If I did [hit a home run] I would’ve remembered,” said Yaz. “He was a great competitor; a tough guy face. I always a tough time with Gaylord.”
Perry’s stats were more than Hall-of-Fame credible with five 20-win seasons and a 3.11 ERA (it was 2.94 before 40th birthday). One claim to fame was he won 15 straight decisions with the below average Cleveland Indians (77-85) in his Cy Young Award-winning season in 1972.
But when you say the name “Gaylord Perry” the first thing that comes to the mind of fans is “illegal substances” on his baseballs.
While Perry debuted in 1962, despite constant surveillance, he was not ejected for doctoring the ball until 1982, his 21st season.
Vaseline, he later admitted, was his “illegal substance” of choice.
“Early on, I had the umpires check the ball a lot when Gaylord pitched,” recalled Yaz. “But they never caught him. So I gave it up.”
Yaz said not only did Perry have a good fastball, but his pitch was his “drop” pitch, which looked like a fastball and a strike … before it wasn’t.
“He would locate that pitch in middle part of the plate,” Yaz recalled. “When I was ready to swing, it dropped away toward outside corner. It so hard to see and hit.”
So what did Yaz do, to save face?
“I decided to not to pull the ball, and try and go the other way with it,” said Yaz, before starting to laugh. “As the numbers show, I wasn’t too successful at that either.”
Yaz said he always had respect for Perry’s fire on the mound and his gentlemanly behavior off it.
“He was a very nice man, always very approachable and smiling,” said Yaz. “But on the mound? He was tough. No smiles.”
Yaz said there really wasn’t any other pitcher like Perry, and that was okay with him.
“He was a problem for me,” said Yaz. “You had to have 100 percent concentration when you came to plate. He was a great one, a true Hall of Famer.”
