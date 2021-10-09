NASHUA — The opportunity to lead the Pinkerton backfield presented itself, and Cole Yennaco has quite literally taken it and run.
And so far, he hasn’t stopped.
The Pinkerton junior broke out with a massive 209-yard, 4-touchdown performance a week ago, and followed with another monster game on Saturday to lead the Astros to a hard-fought 28-21 win over Nashua South.
Facing a must-have 4th-and-6 from the Pinkerton 21-yard-line with just over a minute left, Panthers quarterback Michael Rutstein took the snap, rolled to his right and threw over the middle to his tight end. But senior Anthony Terrenzio read the play the whole way, and darted in front of the pass to knock it down and force the turnover.
Three knees later, and the Astros (5-1) were able to walk off Nashua’s Stellos Stadium victorious.
“This was like a throwback to the old Pinkerton-South games,” said Pinkerton coach Brian O’Reilly. “This reminded me very much of it.”
And while the Astros got great efforts all around, it was Yennaco who received most of the offensive spotlight.
Trailing 7-0 midway through the second quarter, Yennaco started his day by making a nice catch on a well-thrown ball by quarterback Nathan Campos down the sideline for a 32-yard score. He then added an 11-yard TD run on the first play of the fourth quarter to put his team up 21-14 and finally scampered in for what ended up being the game-winning 17-yard score with 3:59 left.
All told, Yennaco had 143 rushing yards on 17 carries with two TDs and added another 71 yards and a score on a pair of catches.
“You know, obviously we lost two of our three starting running backs (Jacob Albert and Jack Mackiernan),” said Yennaco. “So coach kind of told me I had to step up, and I’ve taken that role pretty strongly.
“I get to run the ball and I get all the credit, but it really comes down to the guys on the line. They’re really stepping up and doing a great job with that. I give all of the credit to them.”
Despite having a tougher-than-expected season, Nashua South (1-5) gave the Astros all they could handle Saturday afternoon.
The Panthers led 7-6 at halftime, and immediately responded after the Astros opened the second half with a drive ending in a Campos 4-yard touchdown run when Rutstein hit top target Connor Rowsell (11 rec., 188 yards) on a 68-yard bomb to tie it up.
Yennaco’s first rushing TD put Pinkerton ahead on the first play of the fourth quarter, but the Panthers responded right back with a drive ending in a 1-yard TD run for senior Josh Compoh.
“Great teams are made through adversity,” said Yennaco. “So having that adversity, I thought we really stepped up and came back in the second half. That shows what type of team we are.”
But with 7:06 left, the Astros put together a drive that put them ahead for good. Campos, who had 96 yards on 14 carries and a TD himself, hit Logan Gokey for a massive 34-yard strike on a pivotal 3rd-and-8, and on the next play Yennaco knifed through the defense for his 17-yard score.
“That’s what Cole has been doing, he’s been taking the bull by the horns,” said O’Reilly.
The Panthers put together a drive, but the Astro defense — led by Terrenzio and safety Russell Patrikas — was able to hold.
Pinkerton will be right back at Stellos Stadium next Saturday to face Bishop Guertin.
Pinkerton 28, Nashua South 21
Pinkerton (5-1): 0 6 8 14 — 28
Nashua South (1-5): 7 0 7 7 — 21
First Quarter
NS — Connor Rowsell 34 pass from Michael Rutstein (Karsten Lemire kick), 1:49
Second Quarter
P — Cole Yennaco 32 pass from Nathan Campos (kick failed), 6:22
Third Quarter
P — Campos 4 run (Anthony DeSalvo pass from Campos), 9:23
NS — Rowsell 68 pass from Rutstein (Lemire kick), 8:18
Fourth Quarter
P — Yennaco 11 run (Picasso Bates kick), 11:56
NS — Josh Compoh 1 run (Lemire kick), 7:20
P — Yennaco 17 run (Bates kick), 3:59
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: PINKERTON (37-235) Cole Yennaco 17-143, Nathan Campos 14-96, Picasso Bates 2-4, Caden Michaud 4-(-9); NASHUA SOUTH (27-72): Josh Compoh 17-59, Michael Rutstein 5-11, Connor Rowsell 5-2
PASSING: P — Campos 6-11-1, 153; NS — Rutstein 16-25-2, 230
RECEIVING: P — Yennaco 2-71, Logan Gokey 2-43, Anthony DeSalvo 1-21, Michaud 1-18; NS — Rowsell 11-188, Nathan Smith 2-29, Jake O’Connor 1-5, Compoh 1-5, Karsten Lemire 1-3
