DERRY -- Following a tough loss last week against archrival Londonderry, Pinkerton bounced back on Friday night with a dominating 47-12 victory over Merrimack.
The Astros were without banged-up running backs Jacob Albert and Jack Mackiernan, allowing for junior standout Cole Yennaco to step up and take control of the ground game.
Yennaco struck early, scoring a 43-yard touchdown to give the Astros the early 7-0 lead. This however
would just be the beginning of a spectacular night for Yennaco as he found the end zone three more times in the first half including a 7-yard touchdown near the end of the half that was set up by a spectacular 52-yard run by teammate Lorenzo Milana.
Yennaco finished the game with 209 yards on 17 carries for 4 touchdowns, all of which came in the first half. Following the game, coach Brian O’Reilly had this to say about his star running back: "The plan was to give him the ball. With Albert and Mackiernan out, he was the only one of the three starting running backs, at least until we got the other guys worked into the game. The plan was to pretty much rely on Cole (Yennaco), not shocked that he came through”.
Even with Yennaco on the bench for the majority of the second half, Pinkerton did not let up, scoring 20 second-half points, including a long 32-yard touchdown from Lorenzo Milana who finished the game with 6 carries, 104 yards and a touchdown. While Yennaco and Milana saw the majority of the carries for Pinkerton, the Astro’s ground attack featured carries from 12 different backs for a whopping combined total of 445 yards on 45 carries.
Following Friday's victory, Pinkerton and its formidable Wing-T offense has now outscored its opponents 177-79 on the year.
Looking forward to next week's affair, the Astros, (4-1) travel to Nashua South, next Saturday to face the Panthers (1-4) at 2 p.m.
Pinkerton 47, Merrimack 12
Merrimack (1-4): 6 6 0 0 — 12
Pinkerton (4-1): 14 13 13 7 — 47
First Quarter
P — Cole Yennaco 43 run (Picasso Bates kick)
M — Shea Goodwin 6 pass from Kyle Crampton (pass fail)
P — Cole Yennaco 12 run (Bates kick)
Second Quarter
P — Cole Yennaco 1 run (kick fail)
M — Shea Goodwin 13 pass from Kyle Crampton (pass fail)
P — Cole Yennaco 7 run (Bates kick)
Third Quarter
P — Matthew Morrison 6 run (Bates kick)
P — Lorenzo Milana 32 run (kick fail)
Fourth Quarter
P — Dino Savvas 5 run (Bates kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Pinkerton (45-445) — Cole Yennaco 17-209, Lorenzo Milana 6-104, Dino Savvas 5-35, Matthew Morrison 6-31, Picasso Bates 2-16, Jared Sag 1-14, Timothy Hersom 1-12, Nathan Campos 3-10, Caden Michaud 1-4, Brodan Kimbark 1-4, Bradley Niemaszyk 1-(-1); Merrimack (24-36)— Reimello Hyde 11-39, Dominik Helmig 3-9, Kyle Crampton 9- (-3), Shea Goodwin 1-(-9)
PASSING: P — Campos 1-2-0, 15, Hersom 1-1-0, 9; M — Crampton 15-27-0, 175;, Trent Jackson 0-1-0, 0
RECEIVING: P — Logan Gokey 2-24; M — Goodwin 7-111, Conor Dunn 1-60, Aiden Centrella 2-8, Rodimon 1-(-1), Hyde 4-(-3)
