Masataka Yoshida is headed back to Japan. This week the newly signed Red Sox outfielder is returning to his home country ahead of the World Baseball Classic, and depending on how deep Japan goes it may be a couple of weeks before he’s back in Fort Myers.
Prior to his departure Yoshida spent approximately three weeks in camp preparing and adjusting to his new environment, but outside of three games over the past week the majority of his work was put in behind the scenes.
Yet even those brief glimpses of Yoshida were revealing.
Renowned in Japan for his impressive bat-to-ball skills, excellent plate discipline and surprising power, Yoshida definitely looks like a guy capable of holding his own at the big league level. His stats through three games don’t jump off the page — he went 1 for 6 with a double, a sacrifice fly, three strikeouts and no walks — but that’s far too small a sample size to draw conclusions from anyway.
More important is how Yoshida actually looked at the plate, and he certainly passed the eye test.
In his first game against Northeastern University Yoshida drove the ball deep to the outfield in both of his plate appearances, going opposite field his first time up to record the sac fly and drive in his first run as a Red Sox player.
Next game against Tampa Bay he went 1 for 2, smoking a deep liner off the base of the center field wall for a stand-up double, before going 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a pop out in his last game Monday against Minnesota.
Defensively Yoshida didn’t have to make any spectacular plays in left field, but he didn’t make any obvious miscues either. Perhaps most importantly, Yoshida did a good job tracking fly balls in the bright Florida sun. That has been an issue for Red Sox outfielders in recent years, and Yoshida mentioned to reporters recently how it’s not something he’s done much of since most games in Japan are played in domes.
The Red Sox also shed light on Yoshida’s potential place in the starting lineup. Since his arrival the assumption had been that he would bat leadoff given his ability to draw walks and limit strikeouts, but earlier this week Alex Cora downplayed that possibility, suggesting they could bat Yoshida in the middle of the order instead.
Still, after saying that Cora did go on to bat Yoshida leadoff Monday after hitting him cleanup the first two games, so who really knows?
Ultimately Yoshida’s role and potential won’t be revealed until the season gets closer, but to the extent it’s possible to reach any conclusions this early, he’s gotten off to a good start. Now fans will have a chance to see him suit up against top international competition, and once he returns in late-March he should be ready to show what he’s really capable of.
