Haverhill’s Jordyn O’Boyle knows the question some will ask.
At just 23-years-old, less than a year removed from her college graduation, is she too young to lead a high school varsity lacrosse program as head coach?
Less than a year after playing her final college lacrosse game, and five years since the close of her Eagle-Tribune All-Star career at Haverhill High, O’Boyle is now the head coach of the Windham High girls lacrosse team, which kicks off its season in Monday, hosting Alvirne (4 p.m.)
“I really didn’t expect this!” she said with a laugh. “I’ve always said I would love to eventually coach, but I did not expect it to be so soon! It’s been very exciting. I love the sport, and when the opportunity opened up I was excited to apply. I coached JV field hockey for Windham this year, so the girls who played both sports were very encouraging and told me to apply for the position.”
While the former Hillie (class of 2018) lacrosse/basketball/field hockey standout and Framingham State defender (class of 2022) knows she took the express train to head coach, O’Boyle feels ready for the job.
“I feel like I can understand the girls and more of what they’re going through (as a young coach),” said O’Boyle, who works at Haverhill High as an ESP, teaching the Edgenuity class. “A challenge is trying to figure out what works best for each athlete individually. Everyone learns differently, so I’m working on being able to adjust and teach things in different ways. But I feel like I can relate to them well.”
While she might be young, O’Boyle’s has quickly earned the full confidence of the Windham High athletic department.
“She worked for us as JV field hockey coach with another first-year coach, Sophia Poulin,” said Windham athletic director Jon Hall. “The chance to add such strong young women to our coaching staffs as role models and leaders is important to me. Jordyn has playing experience at the college level and knows the game well. She is intelligent and focused and will be an excellent coach.”
O’Boyle excelled as a three-sport athlete and captain for Haverhill High.
In lacrosse, O’Boyle was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star as a senior, scoring a team-high 40 goals as an attack/midfielder.
“She did it all for us and stepped up as a leader,” said then-Hillies coach Christina Lynch.
O’Boyle was also an All-MVC midfielder in field hockey, and an MVC All-Star in basketball (21 3’s as a senior), known for her gritty defensive play and leadership ability.
“She’s just an athlete,” said Hillies hoops coach Melissa Tarpy at the time. “She smiles all the time and she’s such a blast to have. Jordyn is an incredible leader.”
O’Boyle then moved on to play four years of lacrosse at Framingham State. As a junior, she started 10 games for a squad that advanced to the MASCAC championship game in a COVID-shortened season. She appeared in six games for the Rams last season, before she suffered a season-ending injury.
With her playing career over, O’Boyle turned her focus to coaching. She had previously coached youth lacrosse while at Haverhill High, then as a JV head coach/varsity assistant for Windham in the fall — which helped lead to her lacrosse job.
“I learned about the (lacrosse) job opening through the athletes and athletic department at Windham,” she said, “and applied shortly after I was told the job was posted.
“In high school, I always use to volunteer and help out at youth practices. That experience always made me want to eventually become a coach. I definitely didn’t expect to be a head coach this soon, but I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
