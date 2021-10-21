ATLANTA (AP) — Beginning a season of high expectations, the Atlanta Hawks showed they’re far more than Trae Young.
He’s their unquestioned leader, of course, but a 113-87 rout of the Dallas Mavericks displayed Atlanta’s impressive depth.
Cam Reddish scored 20 points, Young added 19 and four others scored in double figures as the Hawks blew away Luka Doncic and the Mavericks on Thursday night, ruining the debut of Dallas coach Jason Kidd.
Coming off a surprising run to the Eastern Conference final, the Hawks took control of the game with a dominant third quarter, stretching a 51-44 halftime lead to 86-64 heading to the fourth.
After a sluggish start, Young scored 12 points and dished out nine assists in the decisive period, drawing chants of “MVP! MVP!” from the home crowd in the very first game.
Reddish led a stellar effort from the deep Hawks bench, which contributed 44 points.
Seven Hawks scored before Young finally knocked down his first shot with 4 1/2 minutes left in the first half.
“It’s a good problem to have,” Young said. “We’ve got so many guys who can play.”
Coach Nate McMillan, who guided the Hawks to a remarkable turnaround last season after taking over on an interim basis, wants his starters to play as hard as they can right from the opening tip.
“We can play 10, 11 guys,” McMillan said. “There’s no need to pace yourself when you have a bench that can come in.”
The Mavericks were thoroughly miserable in their first game under Kidd, who had not been a head coach since he was fired in Milwaukee midway through the 2017-18 season.
Kidd learned before the game that he was picked as one of the NBA’s 75 greatest players as part of the league’s 75th anniversary.
It was all downhill from there.
With De’Andre Hunter doing a stellar defensive job, Doncic was held to 18 points on 6-of-17 shooting, to go along with 11 rebounds and seven assists.
