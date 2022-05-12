There haven’t been many silver linings for the Red Sox to start the season. By and large the offense has been stagnant, the bullpen has coughed up leads and the club hasn’t been able to make winning plays with any kind of consistency.
But in one crucial area, the Red Sox have shown notable improvement.
The Red Sox defense has been great through the first month of the season and currently ranks among the best in baseball according to several key metrics. That’s been a welcome sight considering last year the Red Sox ranked among the worst defensive teams in the majors, and there were multiple occasions when the club lost games due to borderline Little League mistakes in the field.
For everything that’s gone wrong, that’s one area at least where the team’s offseason moves have largely paid off.
Entering Wednesday the Red Sox ranked fifth as a team in total zone fielding runs above average per 1,200 innings, an advanced metric that aims to quantify how many runs above or below average a fielder or team is worth over the course of a full season. Collectively the Red Sox right now are worth five runs above average, with the Los Angeles Dodgers leading the pack with a plus-10 mark and the San Francisco Giants last at minus-13.
By comparison, last year the Red Sox ranked dead last at minus-six.
The difference is even more stark when you go position by position. Last year the Red Sox ranked in the bottom half of the league defensively in six out of nine defensive positions, including last at first base (minus-13), third base (minus-21) and center field (minus-12) and bottom five at pitcher (29th, minus-2) and right field (26th, minus-10). The only position they ranked top 10 was at shortstop (10th, plus-2).
This year? The Red Sox rank in the top half of the league at six positions, in the top 10 at five and are first overall at pitcher (plus-3) and right field (plus-36). They also rank bottom 10 at only two positions and have seen several previously problematic spots become areas of strength.
Jackie Bradley Jr. has obviously made a huge difference in the outfield defensively, ranking as baseball’s best outfielder across all three positions, and he’s been a big reason why the Red Sox currently have the game’s No. 2 defensive outfield behind only the Minnesota Twins. But equally important has been the improvement of Rafael Devers at third base, who has gone from a massive defensive liability to a genuinely solid contributor.
A month into the season it’s clear Devers’ improvement isn’t a mirage. He’s demonstrated a consistent ability to make routine plays while regularly making the kind of flashy barehand throws needed to beat quick runners on tough infield choppers. So far he’s made only one error on 83 chances over 29 games and has played with a level of confidence we’ve rarely seen from him out on the field.
There are certainly still areas for improvement. Xander Bogaerts and Trevor Story have both been below average in the middle infield, which isn’t ideal, but at least in Story’s case that should improve as he develops more of a feel for the new position.
Regardless, it’s been encouraging to see that for all their other problems the Red Sox mostly haven’t been beating themselves by giving away extra outs.
If they can keep that up while shoring up their issues elsewhere, then maybe this team could still contend yet.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.