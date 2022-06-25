You can sum up the softball programs in the Merrimack Valley Conference with two simple words … Hungry and relentless.
The Valley remains steadfast in the chase for its first state softball title since Dracut High won Division 2 in 2017.
With all due respect to the state’s premier program, reigning two-time Division 1 state champion Taunton, the MVC is gunning for you and the dogged pursuit, in both D-1 and D-2, looks like it will continue for the foreseeable future.
Once again this spring, the conference had a huge postseason say.
In Division 1, it was Methuen carrying the torch the longest, hitting the state final four. Both Lowell and Central Catholic reached the quarterfinals. Central, like the Rangers a game later, was taken out by the eventual champ, Taunton. Meanwhile, Lowell bowed out when ace Giana LaCedra was injured and not able to play in the quarterfinal round.
In addition, North Andover was eliminated in the round of 16 by Central – some MVC on MVC crime.
In Division 2, it was more of the same.
Tewksbury, led by coach Brittany Souza, a Methuen native, went on an amazing ride to the D-2 state finals, coming up just short in the title game to Westfield. Billerica reached the final four, and Dracut was eliminated by Tewksbury – more MVC on MVC carnage.
North Andover coach Caitlin Flanagan called the MVC, “The toughest conference in the state” and it would be near impossible to argue.
Don’t expect that to change either.
Yes, Division 1 champ Lowell High will take a step back with the graduation of the four-time Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year, LaCedra.
But don’t expect many others to follow.
Methuen High brings back an arsenal, led by the sophomore pitching tandem of Mackenzie Yirrell and Ilene Rickard.
The strength of the Rangers was definitely up the middle with their infield tandem of All-Scholastic shortstop Brooke Tardugno (.511 OBP) and second baseman Kiele Coleman. Both of the first-team All-MVC choices will be back next year.
In fact, 10 of the 15 players on the all-conference first team return. Among those are Andover junior Maddi Parrish, North Andover sophomore Brigid Gaffny and Central Catholic sophomore Julia Malowitz.
Gaffny and Malowitz were dominant in the circle at times this spring. Don’t expect either of those two programs to scuffle anytime soon.
Tewksbury made the state title game with Sam Ryan shouldering the heavy load on the hill. She’s back. Billerica High showed its depth and talent when the Indians lost their ace pitcher from the ’21 North title team via transfer to Reading High this spring. No worries there as they reached the final four this spring.
As far as softball goes, the Merrimack Valley Conference is here for the long haul. It’s a fact that can’t be overlooked.
DYNAMIC DECOTIS
Sticking to the subject of impactful underclassmen, what freshman Ari DeCotis accomplished this spring has to be considered nothing short of epic.
The Jaguars’ catcher/infielder led the region in both homers (13) and RBIs (39), just missing out on the region’s triple crown.
DeCotis was honored by the New Hampshire Softball Coaches Association as the Division 1 Player of the Year, helping the Jaguars to a 12-9 campaign.
All four area teams in the Granite State reached the Division 1 playoffs, with Pinkerton Academy advancing farthest, reaching the semifinals before falling to eventual champion Exeter High.
The common thread among all four teams from the area was the wealth of talent among the underclassmen.
Squarely behind the run to the semis for the Astros were sophomore catcher Maddie Schoenenberger and junior outfielder Aby Alexander, each of whom earned second-team All-Division 1 status.
ABSOLUTE TORRID PACE
Halfway through high school, Salem High’s Jenny Olson is on an absolutely torrid, potentially record-setting pace.
Through two years, the Blue Devils’ leadoff hitter has totaled 76 hits. She went 36 for 72 as a freshman and followed that up this spring with a 40 for 69 effort and a .580 average, tops among the region’s schools reporting.
For her career – again which is only half over – Olsen is batting .539.
“Jenny is a weapon on our team. She can slap for power or placement,” said Salem coach Haley Chandler.
Olsen led the Blue Devils with a .633 on-base percentage, followed closely by another sophomore, Addison Lucier, who was second at .575.
Junior infielder Ava McNamara and sophomore catcher Emersen Poulin were key cogs in a Blue Devils lineup that returns a ton in 2023.
MORE CRAZY NUMBERS
When you’re considering true effect, it’s hard to fathom what Whittier Tech losing Emily Graham and Salem High losing Madison Solt to graduation will mean to those two programs.
Each has been the driving force to their teams’ greatness, and it Solt’s case, it meant a 2021 state title for Salem.
Graham, who transferred to Whittier from Essex Tech, went a phenomenal 33-5 over her two years with coach Cheryl Begin’s Cats. In 230 innings, she struck out 330 – a clip of 1.43 per inning – while walking only 29. Total! Her career earned run average at Whittier was 1.02.
Solt, over two years in the Salem circle for coach Haley Chandler, went 25-7. She fanned 250 in 210.2 innings of work (1.19 per inning) and posted a 2.66 ERA.
MAKENNA WAS MONEY
It takes special performances to go on a state tourney run, and Methuen High coach Jason Smith saw a dazzling one from his senior center-fielder Makenna Donovan first-hand.
Donovan entered the postseason season with a solid .279 average. In four playoff games, she hit .636 (7 for 11) with a double, triple, homer, three walks and five RBIs. Sticking with the numerical perspective, in the playoffs Donovan had a .714 on-base percentage and a 1.182 slugging percentage – good for an OPS of 1.896.
That came against some of the best competition in the state. Talk about a run. Methuen doesn’t beat King Philip in the Final 8 without her for sure and yes, Donovan is best known for her defense in center.
Methuen was competing in the softball state tourney for the 21st straight season, by the way.
