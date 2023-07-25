NORTH ANDOVER – A group of 19 junior ninja warriors, ranging in age from 7 to 15, will swing, climb, and maybe even scale a warped wall at the Ultimate Ninja Athlete Association 2023 World Championships in Orlando this week.
The ninjas compete in youth ninja warrior modeled after the American Ninja Warrior television show famous for its challenging obstacles, including the Warped Wall. The youth are all members of the Wicked Ninjas, a competitive team hosted by USA Ninja Challenge in North Andover.
“This team is an absolutely amazing group of kids who train hard and support each other. Coach Nick Devries, our head coach, is vested in each child and works tirelessly to train each one to improve through every season,” said Amy Harley, owner of USA Ninja Challenge North Andover. “In ninja, the courses they compete on are always totally different from the ones they’ve run in the past, often with brand new obstacles they need to navigate. They pull from their training to power through the challenge in front of them.”
The youth all had to qualify for this world competition by placing in the top 3 or top 20 percent of their respective age group at a UNAA Regional Competition.
At youth ninja warrior competition, the athletes face an obstacle course set up with challenges like rings, cargo net, balance beams made out of pvc pipes, and even a 10 foot warped wall inspired by the television show.
“I like ninja because it’s similar to gymnastics in that it’s a challenging sport that is acrobatic in nature, with a relaxed atmosphere,” said North Andover’s Jack Belbusti, 14, heading to his 3rd year at the national finals. “The challenge comes in figuring out what to do in different cases - how fast to go, how skilled you are, what is the best approach to finish an obstacle efficiently. I'm really excited to go to Worlds. The competition is fierce and there are typically obstacles that I have never done before. My goal is to do better than I did last year.”
Timmy Gregory, 11, of North Andover, is going to nationals for the second year in a row. He finished in first place in one of the Regional qualifying competitions.
“I didn’t know what to expect last year (at the UNAA worlds),” he said. “I hope to use the experience in Las Vegas (last year) to do even better this year.”
“Ninja is so fun and exciting,” said Ava Wallace, 10, from Andover. “I love all the challenges and obstacles. My favorite obstacle is the flying squirrel and the rings. I think worlds is amazing and very exciting.”
The competition takes place at the Orlando Convention Center between July 26-30 and will feature athletes from all over the world.
“I like that the course and obstacles change every time, so it’s never the same,” said Asher Friedman, 9, from Andover.
Miles Sutton, 10, of Andover is headed to the national event for the first time.
“I love Ninja because it’s like my second home,” he said. “My favorite obstacle is the boomerang because I can swing long distances with it. I am excited and nervous for Worlds because it’s my first time going and the biggest event I’ve competed in.”
