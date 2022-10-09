FOXBOROUGH – Patriots fans, welcome to the world of the legit quarterback controversy.
First there was Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo in San Francisco.
Lately, it’s been the Cooper Rush-Dak Prescott debate in Dallas.
And now, right here at Gillette Stadium, it’s Bailey Ball vs. the Mac Attack.
Rookie Bailey Zappe, in his first pro start, did nothing but make plays in New England’s 29-0 shutout win over the Detroit Lions.
For the second straight week, he was efficient – he had a 107.4 passer rating in relief against Green Bay and added a 100.0 on Sunday – and this football team rallied behind him as Mac Jones’ high ankle sprain progresses.
“He was really comfortable and got settled into the game really early,” said tight end Hunter Henry, who not so coincidentally had his best game of the year with four catches on five targets for 54 yards.
“He did a great job controlling the huddle. And he was able to control the game, like he did last week.”
Just what has Bill Belichick unearthed here in Zappe, the fourth round pick out of Western Kentucky through Houston Baptist?
Sunday, he looked competent. The football zipped off his hand, on time and to the right player with accuracy. He was again economical at 17 of 21 for 188 yards.
By now we’ve all heard about the record-setting numbers at WKU last fall, and yes, this was the Detroit defense, the most scored upon defense in football.
Matt Patricia didn’t protect the rookie on Sunday, like he did at Green Bay. The playbook was open. And he made throws.
He spread the football to six different receivers, led by Jakobi Meyers, who caught seven for 111 yards in his return from a two-game injury hiatus.
And if you would like to dig deeper into the effort, not just focusing on numbers, one of his best throws, a laser on a skinny post to Nelson Agholor, went for an interception when the receiver bobbled it into the air. Also, twice he identified the single-coverage and went to DeVante Parker – alone with Lions corner Jeff Okudah — on a deep ball. Both times, the savvy vet Parker drew interference flags for chunks of 22 and 25 yards. That won’t help your fantasy team, but again they are huge plays.
Zappe has the respect of the defense, too … a defense that posted the shutout but didn’t have to.
“We weren’t even worried about (Zappe),” said safety Adrian Phillips. “He came in last week to a hostile environment at Lambeau and did his thing. We weren’t even worried about him today.”
The massive problems that Jones had been enduring – pre-injury – cannot be overlooked.
His stretch of sub-par efforts, no rating of over 100, dates back into last season, with his lone strong post-Thanksgiving performance coming against a one-win Jacksonville team last December.
The tattered, old cliché that if you have two starting quarterbacks in the NFL you really have no starting quarterbacks, will be tested in the coming weeks here.
Zappe has planted his flag. It can only push Jones to be better when that ankle is healthy enough for a return.
In turn, it can only make this Patriots team better. And for Belichick, that’s really all that matters.
