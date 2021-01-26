The National Football League and NFL Players Association today announced the COVID-19 monitoring testing results for January 17 – January 23.
Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 follow the joint NFL-NFLPA Treatment Protocol. They are immediately isolated, not permitted to access club facilities, or to have direct contact with players or personnel. Club medical staff are in regular communication with individuals who test positive to monitor symptoms.
Monitoring Testing results for January 17– January 23:
•5,278 tests were administered to a total of 844 players and team personnel.
•2,126 tests were administered to 313 players; 3,152 tests were administered to 531 personnel.
•There were 0 new confirmed positive tests among players and 2 new confirmed positives among other personnel.
