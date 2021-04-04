DERRY — The remaining remnants of snow have melted and the temperatures are warming up.
It’s time for trail supporters to get out and about to spruce up those paths that wind through area communities.
In Derry, about 30 volunteers came out Saturday morning to do some spring cleaning, picking up trash along the town’s trail system and making sure the area looked its best for people to enjoy.
The town’s trails are seeing a lot of people out enjoying the outdoors, trail supporters say.
Trails are also the focus of several community projects over the past year, including local artists painting colorful animal images and stenciling the words of famed poet Robert Frost on some portions of the pavement.
A new community mural project is also planned that will be located along a portion of the Derry trail off South Avenue.
Derry also has a portion of its trail system earmarked for paving that would connect up to North High Street past the Hood dam at Hood Park.
The local trail will also be part of Millennium Running’s upcoming Cheap Marathon on April 11, bringing runners to town to participate in the event along the trails.
Londonderry Trailways also plans a springtime trail cleanup effort on April 10 from 9 to 11 a.m.
Volunteers are asked to meet at in North Elementary School parking lot off Sanborn Road. Trash bags will be provided for volunteers.
Gloves and boots are recommended and pick-up trucks are needed. Rain date is April. 17.