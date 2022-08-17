TORONTO (AP) — George Springer broke a scoreless tie with a pinch-hit RBI single in the seventh inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-1 on Wednesday behind a stellar effort by Ross Stripling.
Springer’s liner to center was career hit No. 1,000, and Toronto poured it on from there. Santiago Espinal followed Springer with a two-run double, and Alejandro Kirk capped the Blue Jays’ six-run seventh with another two-run double.
Toronto snapped a five-game losing streak against Baltimore and won for the third time in 11 games. It broke through against the Orioles’ bullpen after Stripling carried a perfect game into the seventh.
Baltimore could have moved into an AL wild-card spot with a win. The Orioles are 10-5 in August.
Yimi Garcia (2-4) got two outs for the win. Joey Krehbiel (4-4) was charged with the loss.
MARINERS 11, ANGELS 7
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Cal Raleigh homered twice, Eugenio Suárez and Jesse Winker each hit a two-run shot, and Seattle completed a three-game sweep of Los Angeles.
Shohei Ohtani had a two-run homer, a triple, two singles and four RBIs for the Angels.
George Kirby (5-3) pitched six-hit ball into the sixth while getting ample run support in his third consecutive victory.
Spot starter Touki Toussaint (1-1) took the loss for Los Angeles.
TWINS 4, ROYALS 0
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Emilio Pagán pitched two scoreless innings after Tyler Mahle departed with right shoulder fatigue, and the Twins beat the Royals for a three-game sweep.
Jose Miranda hit a two-run homer for Minnesota, which is fighting with Cleveland and the Chicago White Sox for control of the crowded AL Central.
After Mahle left in the third, Pagán (4-6), Griffin Jax, Jhoan Duran, Michael Fulmer and Trevor Megill finished Minnesota’s second straight shutout. A diving catch by center fielder Gilberto Celestino saved a run in the seventh.
Mahle is going to be further evaluated and the team is expected to provide an update later Wednesday or Thursday.
Salvador Perez and Vinnie Pasquantino each had two hits for Kansas City. Daniel Lynch (4-8) allowed four runs — three earned — in six innings.
REDS 1, PHILLIES 0
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jose Barrero hit a game-ending RBI single off Seranthony Domínguez with two out in the ninth inning, sending Cincinnati to the win.
Albert Almora Jr. helped set up Barrero’s winning hit with a one-out walk. Almora advanced to second on Alejo Lopez’s single and hustled home when Barrero hit a grounder back up the middle.
It was the first run allowed by Domínguez (6-4) since July 10. Alexis Díaz (4-1) got six outs for the win.
Reds first baseman Joey Votto announced after the win that he will have season-ending surgery Friday to repair a torn left rotator cuff. The 38-year-old Votto, a six-time All-Star and 2010 NL MVP, hit just .205 this year.
PADRES 10, MARLINS 3
MIAMI (AP) — Jake Cronenworth hit a grand slam in the first inning, Ha-Seong Kim also drove in four runs, and San Diego avoided a three-game sweep by Miami.
Cronenworth’s two-out blast against Pablo López (7-8) was his 12th homer this season and second career grand slam.
Adrían Morejón (2-0) relieved Padres starter Mike Clevinger in the fifth and threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings.
CUBS 3, NATIONALS 2
WASHINGTON (AP) — Yan Gomes hit a tiebreaking single in the seventh inning, lifting the Cubs to the victory.
With two out and Franmil Reyes aboard after a leadoff double, Gomes hit a soft liner to right against Steve Cishek. Gomes played for the Nationals from 2019-21.
Erich Uelman (1-1) got two outs for his first major league win. Rowan Wick pitched the ninth for his eighth save.
P.J. Higgins homered for Chicago.
Lane Thomas hit two doubles for Washington, and rookie Joey Meneses extended his hitting streak to 11 games. Jake McGee (1-3) got the loss.
