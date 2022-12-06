American Eagles (5-2) at Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (4-5, 1-1 MAAC)
Emmitsburg, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mount St. Mary's -3.5; over/under is 127.5
BOTTOM LINE: American visits the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers after Geoff Sprouse scored 25 points in American's 88-62 victory over the Albany (NY) Great Danes.
The Mountaineers are 1-1 in home games. Mount St. Mary's is eighth in the MAAC with 25.6 points per game in the paint led by Malik Jefferson averaging 9.3.
The Eagles are 3-2 on the road. American has a 1-2 record against opponents over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Benjamin is shooting 41.4% and averaging 19.0 points for the Mountaineers. Dakota Leffew is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for Mount St. Mary's.
Matt Rogers is shooting 61.1% and averaging 12.1 points for the Eagles. Sprouse is averaging 11.7 points for American.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
