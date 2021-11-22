Phoenix Suns (13-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (4-11, 13th in the Western Conference)
San Antonio; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spurs -5.5; over/under is 219.5
BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio will try to break its four-game losing streak when the Spurs play Phoenix.
The Spurs are 1-9 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio is 3-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.
The Suns are 11-3 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is fifth in the Western Conference scoring 48.4 points per game in the paint led by Deandre Ayton averaging 12.4.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dejounte Murray is averaging 18.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.8 assists and two steals for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 15.4 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for San Antonio.
Devin Booker is scoring 22.4 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Suns. Chris Paul is averaging 14.7 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Phoenix.
LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 3-7, averaging 105.7 points, 42.9 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points per game.
Suns: 10-0, averaging 114.8 points, 46.8 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.9 points.
INJURIES: Spurs: Jock Landale: day to day (health protocols), Zach Collins: out (ankle).
Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Abdel Nader: out (injury maintenance).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.