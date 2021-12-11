St. Frances senior outside linebacker Jaishawn Barham committed to South Carolina on Saturday, picking the Gamecocks over Maryland, Oklahoma and Penn State.
Barham is ranked the third best player in Maryland and the No. 8 linebacker in the Class of 2022, according to 247Sports composite rankings. ESPN ranked Barham as the second best player in the state and the seventh best linebacker in the country.
Before cutting his list down to four schools, Barham held offers from Iowa, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Notre Dame and USC, among others.
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound linebacker started his high school career at DeMatha in Hyattsville before transferring to St. Frances in 2020.
Barham will join South Carolina’s recruiting class, which ranks No. 8 in the SEC and No. 19 in the nation before his commitment, according to 247Sports.
For Maryland, it means the Terps have missed out on a key local player that could help fill the void at linebacker. Freshmen Branden Jennings and Terrence Lewis, who were two of Maryland’s top players from the 2021 recruiting class, recently entered the transfer portal.
©2021 Baltimore Sun. Visit baltimoresun.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
