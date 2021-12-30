Central Connecticut (3-10, 0-1) vs. St. Francis (NY) (3-9, 0-1)
Peter Aquilone Court, Brooklyn Heights, New York; Friday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (NY) looks for its fifth straight win over Central Connecticut at Peter Aquilone Court. The last victory for the Blue Devils at St. Francis (NY) was a 73-71 win on Feb. 18, 2014.
STEPPING UP: Nigel Scantlebury is averaging 11.7 points to lead the way for the Blue Devils. Andre Snoddy is also a primary contributor, putting up 6.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. The Terriers have been led by Rob Higgins, who is averaging 10.1 points.SOLID SCANTLEBURY: Scantlebury has connected on 44.4 percent of the 45 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 21 over the last five games. He's also made 84.8 percent of his free throws this season.
WINLESS WHEN: The Blue Devils are 0-9 when they allow at least 68 points and 3-1 when they hold opponents to anything below 68. The Terriers are 0-9 when allowing 68 or more points and 3-0 on the season, otherwise.
COLD SPELL: Central Connecticut has lost its last three road games, scoring 55 points, while allowing 74 per game.
DID YOU KNOW: Central Connecticut has averaged only 63.2 points per game over its last five games. The Blue Devils are giving up 73.4 points per game over that span.
