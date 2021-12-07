St. Francis (Pa.) (3-4) vs. American (2-7)
Bender Arena, Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (Pa.) and American look to bounce back from losses. Both squads are coming off of road losses this past Saturday. American lost 90-56 to Howard, while St. Francis (Pa.) fell 78-75 at Ohio.
STEPPING UP: American's Stacy Beckton Jr. has averaged 13.2 points and 4.6 rebounds while Matt Rogers has put up 10 points. For the Red Flash, Ramiir Dixon-Conover has averaged 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists while Josh Cohen has put up 12 points and 6.9 rebounds.DOMINANT DIXON-CONOVER: Dixon-Conover has connected on 21.1 percent of the 19 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 11 over his last three games. He's also made 68.8 percent of his free throws this season.
WINLESS WHEN: American is 0-5 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 2-2 when it scores at least 68.
ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Eagles have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Red Flash. American has an assist on 41 of 80 field goals (51.3 percent) across its past three contests while St. Francis (Pa.) has assists on 40 of 97 field goals (41.2 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (Pa.) is ranked first among NEC teams with an average of 79.1 points per game. The Red Flash have averaged 82.3 points per game over their last three games.
