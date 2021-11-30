Binghamton (2-3) vs. Saint Joseph's (3-3)
Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena, Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton and Saint Joseph's both look to put winning streaks together . Binghamton won easily 110-41 at home against Hartwick on Sunday. Saint Joseph's is coming off a 77-74 win in Anaheim over Georgetown on Friday.
STEPPING UP: Taylor Funk has put up 19.2 points and 6.5 rebounds to lead the charge for the Hawks. Jordan Hall has paired with Funk and is maintaining an average of 12.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. The Bearcats have been led by John McGriff, who is averaging 10.6 points.
OFFENSIVE THREAT: Hall has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Saint Joseph's field goals over the last three games. The sophomore forward has accounted for 13 field goals and 19 assists in those games.
ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Hawks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bearcats. Saint Joseph's has an assist on 40 of 73 field goals (54.8 percent) across its previous three matchups while Binghamton has assists on 48 of 95 field goals (50.5 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Binghamton is rated second among America East teams with an average of 78.2 points per game.
