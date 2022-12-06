DePaul Blue Demons (5-3) at St. John's (NY) Red Storm (8-1)
New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: DePaul visits the St. John's (NY) Red Storm after Javan Johnson scored 27 points in DePaul's 78-72 overtime win against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.
The Red Storm are 6-0 in home games. St. John's (NY) averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 6- when it wins the turnover battle.
The Blue Demons are 2-0 on the road. DePaul averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when winning the turnover battle.
The Red Storm and Blue Demons match up Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: David Jones is shooting 40.8% and averaging 14.9 points for the Red Storm. Montez Mathis is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers for St. John's (NY).
Johnson is shooting 47.6% and averaging 18.4 points for the Blue Demons. Umoja Gibson is averaging 17.4 points for DePaul.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.