St. Louis Blues (3-0-0, third in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (2-3-0, sixth in the Central Division)
Winnipeg, Manitoba; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues visit the Winnipeg Jets trying to build upon a three-game win streak.
Winnipeg had a 39-32-11 record overall and went 14-6-6 in Central Division games last season. The Jets scored 51 power-play goals last season on 247 total chances (3.0 chances per game).
St. Louis went 23-11-4 in Central Division play and had a 49-22-11 record overall last season. The Blues committed 268 total penalties last season, averaging 3.3 per game and serving 7.5 penalty minutes per game.
INJURIES: Jets: Nikolaj Ehlers: out (undisclosed).
Blues: Pavel Buchnevich: day to day (undisclosed), Marco Scandella: out (hip), Logan Brown: day to day (upper body), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
